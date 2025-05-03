A VINE TIME | Wine-lovers urged to try something different in the month of sauvignon blanc
Sauvignon Blanc SA has challenged wine lovers to step out of their comfort zones and explore the diversity of styles that SA winemakers produce with the versatile varietal, as May is Sauvignon Blanc month, kicking off on Thursday with its international day.
“Life’s too short to drink just one style of sauvignon blanc,” Steenberg cellarmaster Elunda Basson, the chair of producers’ organisation Sauvignon Blanc SA, said...
