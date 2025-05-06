Deaf Miss SA talks about music after MetroFM awards question stirs debate

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has responded to the growing conversation online after an interview at the MetroFM Music Awards sparked debate regarding sensitivity and inclusion.
In response to the debate, Le Roux issued a heartfelt statement via Instagram, opening up about her relationship with music and the complexities of navigating public life as a deaf person.
“I want to take a moment to address the conversation happening online about my experience with music. I've had moments where I've played music in the background just to feel less alone, but that doesn't mean I've always understood it fully. Even now, I can't confidently identify genres, artists, or instruments. And because of that, I've never felt comfortable expressing music preferences — especially in a public setting,” she said.
This after Le Roux was interviewed on the red carpet by Mpumi Mlambo, who asked who Le Roux's favourite South African music artist was.
“Within the music industry I don't have a favourite South African artist as I am deaf, so I do not listen to music” she said in response.
This quickly sparked a debate on social media as some praised her honesty, while others questioned the appropriateness of the question.
One X user, Thabiso Lesoetsa said “Wasn’t the red carpet host supposed to know that our Miss SA is deaf? I think the question was insensitive.”
Another commenter, Bhavna Maharaj, raised concerns about the preparation of Le Roux for the event, saying, “Mia was on the SABC, indicating she can hear to a certain extent since she has cochlear implants. Why was Mia not adequately prepared to speak to the media by the Miss SA PR team? Why was she at a music show otherwise?”
Le Roux clarified that her response at the awards show was rooted in respect, not deflection.
“At the Metro Awards when asked about my favourite artist or song, I didn't want to give a superficial answer or name an artist I couldn't fully appreciate in the way they deserve. I was trying to be respectful — not evasive,” said Le Roux.
She acknowledged that her experience with music is unique, shaped by the use of cochlear implants and her own personal journey.
“My experience is my own, and it does not represent the entire deaf community as everyone is different. I acknowledge the harm that can come when stories are shared without full context. I'm learning too. And I believe in inclusion that's rooted in truth, not performance,” she said.
“This is, in fact, one of my biggest insecurities,” she continued. “Within the deaf community, everyone experiences music differently. Some perform entire songs in South African Sign Language (SASL). Others feel music through rhythm and vibration. Some dance by counting beats. There are deaf musicians and artists who I am in awe of, because I can imagine how much dedication it takes,” she said.
She further reflected on her personal experience.
“My own relationship with music is unique. I use cochlear implants, which help me perceive sound — but I have nothing to compare it to, as I'll never truly know what someone without a device hears,” said Le Roux
She shared a poignant memory from her childhood.
“Growing up, music was always something I tried to connect with — especially because of my family. I remember my dad playing ‘Love Gets Old’ by Wouter Kellerman. I could see how it moved him. That memory stayed with me — not just because of the sound, but because of the emotion and meaning behind it. That's what I connected to. But to be honest, I often struggle with music. I can't always hear lyrics. Some songs sound unclear to me,” she said.
Closing her statement with a message of solidarity and growth, she said: “To the deaf community: I hear you. I see you. I respect the diversity within our community. And I will continue to grow.”
The conversation sparked deeper discussions about accessibility, awareness and the importance of approaching representation with empathy and context on social media.
Deaf Miss SA talks about music after MetroFM awards question stirs debate
'Even now, I can't confidently identify genres, artists or instruments'
Image: THABO TSHABALALA
