TheHerald180 | Knowing the community key to serving readers, says former editor

Doing the job that journalists of calibre should do — being part of the fabric of the community they serve and, by doing so, working in tune with the needs of those communities and addressing their most pressing issues.
Whether in a print edition, or now as the media evolves ever increasingly at breakneck speed in the digital platform age, this is the role that former editor of The Herald, Heather Robertson, has always believed should be prioritised.
And with her Sunday Times deputy editor background, Robertson tackled the task with gusto when she was appointed to the position in Gqeberha in 2010 — serving for some six years as The Herald’s first woman editor.
Robertson wasn’t always popular for her mould-breaking methods, she happily admits with a chuckle, but she galvanised her editorial team to embrace this approach of crossing the huge divide in how the news of the day was covered — and turned a weakness into a strength and a bold stride into a new approach for The Herald.
It was an initiative, she says, in which she soon had the full support of her staff.
Robertson says today that taking on the job in 2010 was like standing on the shoulders of giants who had gone before her, and she wanted to continue what they had initiated.
But for Robertson, it was also a determination to ensure that she would include the entire community to fully understand and deliver on the newspaper’s responsibility to its readers.
“I was very nervous,” said Robertson — now editor of Daily Maverick 168 — because she was not familiar at all with Nelson Mandela Bay.
“But I started speaking to people who lived there, doing the research and reading many previous editions.
“I became intrigued with the history of the city even though I was quite intimidated by the footsteps I would be following because it was such an old newspaper which had been around since 1845.
“I was like — wow! — standing on the shoulders of giants before me and I needed to be the person to carry on with the work and do justice to what they had started.
“I thought to myself: I don’t know the city and I don’t know the people. Am I the right person? And it was Mondli Makhanya, who was then editor of the Sunday Times, who said: ‘Make connections with people in the city who care about the community’, and that’s what I did and I took it absolutely to heart.”
“Robertson said she had spoken to people such as Prof Denise Zinn from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University — who was then education faculty dean — who had expressed concern that the higher education institution was being seen as a disconnected ivory tower.
“And I realised we [The Herald] were in the same position. This newspaper is disconnected with the community and this was reinforced by looking at the readership as well.
“It was very divided and very suburban while there was, in fact, this much wider readership in areas like New Brighton and the northern areas. We needed to show people we are not disconnected and we are here to serve the entire community.”
Robertson said this was not just a general sentiment, but was backed up by research.
“This meant not only interviewing people all over the city and serving the community this way, but also physically, by starting the Community Dialogues.
“And this took us physically into Gelvandale, and into New Brighton and into Motherwell — breaking down the divide between the residents of Summerstrand and Walmer areas, and those northern areas.”
This was what led to a forum where people could be in conversation with each other, she said.
“And listen to each other’s concerns and the plight in which they found themselves.
“This was so important — listening and being part of the buzz of the newsroom, and having the conversations — it was immensely rewarding for me and I could never have done it without all of the staff who put up with my madness.”
Robertson said that she wanted to replace the scenario that had previously existed where the editor was totally cut off from the rest of the newsroom.
“So we broke down the offices. I know I wasn’t popular for doing it,” she quipped.
“But I ensured the senior editors and I were physically positioned right in the middle of the newsroom so we could engage with the newsroom and get that instant feedback. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had.
“Since the advent of Covid-19 in 2020, when newsroom staff largely started working from home, there has been an ongoing move towards a more devolved newsroom, especially in the age of online news and digital media platforms.
“And because of that, The Herald — in that sense — was my last real newsroom experience,” she said.
“It was a very exciting time. Do you remember how [former mayor Nceba] Faku wanted to burn us down?” she recalled, referring to a rally outside City Hall in 2011 when Faku, then ANC Nelson Mandela Bay chair, incited more than 100 party members to burn down The Herald.
“However, a senior ANC spokesperson had immediately distanced the party from the inflammatory call. Faku had said on this occasion that the ‘primary battle of the ANC has been with the media, especially The Herald, in this region’.
“PE was so idealistic — and that’s what was so significant when you look back at the activism taking place in the 1980s. Your blue collar workers were so active — very bright, very sharp,” she said.
“We did what journalists should do. We had this massive dialogue at City Hall and we got every party to have their say.
“People and reporters grew in The Herald newsroom — and some of them have gone on to become the best journalists in the country.
“And whether they continued writing, or became news editors or editors — it was a phenomenal training ground.
“What was also achieved during this time was integrating the newsroom into all our media platforms.
“We had to rock the boat — we had to do something completely different.
“We had to talk to our readers. That’s what I saw — we had to get people to start talking to each other. There was this great divide. I engaged with the traditional readership and brought them with us,” Robertson said.
“The key is being in tune with what readers want.”
The Herald
