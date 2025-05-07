TheHerald180 | The man who started it all

And just three years later he was still teaching when he and friend John Philip set the wheels in motion in a joint newspaper venture, with Paterson as publisher and Philip as printer.
John Paterson could not have imagined that the newspaper he launched 180 years ago would still be around today
Scotsman John Paterson knew a thing or two about urging good governance.
True, this was something he felt passionately about 180 years ago — not exactly something any Gqeberha resident living today would know much about when it comes to what daily problems the city faced.
But just as well Paterson did. Because it was an issue which would manifest itself in the humble beginnings of a newspaper which, if you were a resident in the emerging town of Port Elizabeth, you could buy for one penny, when it went on sale for the first time on May 7 1845.
And after 180 years, Paterson would no doubt be delighted to know it would still be rolling off the press today and, something he could never possibly have imagined, be available across the globe online, thanks to technology and the digital age we find ourselves in.
And, as is the way of history, an issue like good governance — and achieving it — is, like The Herald, still around.
It might have been called the Eastern Province Herald back then and the front page was just advertisements, but almost 200 years ago its “mission statement”, if you will, was pretty familiar.
“The Eastern Province Herald will endeavour to correspond to the name it has assumed: that is, it will labour zealously and with honesty of purpose in the cause of the Eastern Province and of its seaport.”
Paterson was an ambitious young 19-year-old — ready to take up a teaching post in Uitenhage — when he arrived in Port Elizabeth in 1842.
And just three years later he was still teaching when he and friend John Philip set the wheels in motion in a joint newspaper venture, with Paterson as publisher and Philip as printer.
It would be almost 100 years though (92 years to be exact) before The Herald started publishing news on its front page.
“On behalf of John Paterson’s descendants I would like to congratulate the Eastern Province Herald newspaper on its 180th birthday,” his great-great grandson Gordon Paterson, who lives in New Zealand, said on the occasion of the newspaper’s 180th anniversary.
He said Paterson and Philip had established the newspaper on May 7 1845 to contribute to the development of the fledgling city.
“Paterson, having the heart of an educator, knew the newspaper was a medium through which city service entities and infrastructure could be promoted and established.
“Productive citizenship and service to the community could be encouraged, as could entrepreneurship and enterprise which would develop the economic welfare and standard of living within the city.”
Paterson said the book, One Titan at a Time (published in 1960), which documents the life and times of John Paterson, was a source of pride for the Paterson family and a “challenge for us all to live productive lives as our forefather did”.
He said: “Speaking on the occasion of the 150th birthday of this remarkable newspaper, president Nelson Mandela stated: ‘The moral of its story is that The Herald was founded on the rock of civic duty by a citizen, as committed to imparting academic knowledge to pupils as he was to uniting a community to take responsibility for its wellbeing.
“In that sense, John Paterson was a trailblazer whose message is as relevant today as it was one-and-half centuries ago ... Indeed, 150 years ago, Paterson could have chosen to focus on the wealthy among the new settlers, who lived in comfort amid the chaos in the settlement which he so vividly described.
“But he was concerned with the interests of that community as a whole’.”
Paterson said this reinforced the notion that his great-great grandfather was a visionary who saw the broader picture of The Herald's mission.
“We wish The Herald family all the very best for its continued contribution to Gqeberha as the city charts its course during challenging times.
“Ultimately the city’s success will be dependent upon the ‘civic duty’ of all its citizens as was the case back in 1845.
“May The Herald continue to inform and unite its citizens, thus continuing its contribution to a city which provides a future of peace and prosperity for all,” he said.
John Paterson also founded Grey High School in 1856 — in his own words “to be a fortune to one and all of the succeeding generations of youth in Port Elizabeth” — and six years later, started one of SA’s most prominent and largest financial institutions, Standard Bank.
Gordon Paterson has often spoken with great pride of his great-great grandfather’s legacy.
In 1925, Paterson High School opened in Schauderville, named after his great-great grandfather, and Paterson said in an article in The Herald in 2023 that he had visited Grey in 2017, when he spoke to the school and presented a workshop to teacher coaches.
“On that occasion I was presented with a wonderful history of the high school and a historical account of Standard Bank in SA.”
Paterson again visited Gqeberha in April 2023, when he was hosted by Paterson High School.
“It [the visit] involved immaculately turned-out pupils in uniform bearing placards of welcome, and staff and centenary committee members who had all taken the time and effort to make me feel so welcome,” he said at the time.
“I had advised principal Rose de Doncker that my visit should be one during which I came to learn about the school, its people and its history.
“I am no celebrity, just a curious descendant, a teacher who has been hugely inspired by his great-great grandfather and indeed those educators within the family who have followed in his remarkable footsteps.
“The gifts presented to me by both the school and Rochelle de Kock, editor of The Herald, will remain with the Paterson family for generations.
“I was in turn able to present De Doncker with two of my books for the school’s library.”
Paterson said it was of great interest to him that the centenary would coincide with the 180th anniversary of The Herald.
“It was all too soon time for me to leave after one of the most significant days of my life.”
After John Paterson and Philip had a fallout, the Eastern Province Herald stopped publication and Paterson later sold it in 1857 to his friend, Robert Godlonton, who owned the Grahamstown Journal.
Paterson, then 58, died on May 12 1880 while on his way back to the Cape in what was a double cruel twist of fate after the ship he was on, the Union RMS American, sank.
While his lifeboat was picked up by the Senekal, this ship later hit a reef in Melerino Bay off Gran Canaria and also started to sink.
Passengers were being lowered in a lifeboat when it apparently tilted.
Paterson struck his head and was killed. His body was never found.
“He was only 58 years old, having served in parliament fighting for then Port Elizabeth’s cause, while initiating services and infrastructure demanded by a proud city during its infancy,” his great-great grandson said during his 2023 visit.
The Herald was first published in Titterton Lane off what was then Main Street, now Govan Mbeki Avenue.
In 1952, staff moved into Newspaper House at 19 Baakens Street where it remained for the next 63 years until moving to its current premises in Ring Road at The Atrium, Greenacres, in 2019. — Additional reporting by Ivor Markman
