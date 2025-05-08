While there is an abundance of videos on social media showing pets over the moon when a baby arrives in the home, there can be safety and health issues involved.
Brand manager for Milton, Catherine Oluwadare says pets can be helpful for a child's emotional and cognitive growth but not all parents have mastered making sure they are in the right condition to be in proximity to newborns.
“Ensuring a clean and hygienic environment is crucial to keeping your little one and furry friend safe and healthy.”
While pets bring joy and companionship, they also introduce dirt, dander and bacteria into the home. Oluwadare offers hygiene tips to help create a safe living space for your baby:
Fur baby vs actual baby: top tips to make your home child-friendly
Seven easy steps to ensure your pets don't leave your baby ill
Image: Supplied
1. ESTABLISH A PET-FREE ZONE FOR BABY
Your baby needs a clean, hair-free space to play and sleep. Set up a designated area where pets are not allowed, such as the nursery or a dedicated play area, to minimise exposure to pet hair and germs. Milton’s sterilising spray can be used as a sterilising agent to keep your baby-only area clean and sterilised, giving you peace of mind.
2. SANITISE PET BOWLS, TOYS AND BEDDING:
Pet food bowls, water dishes, and toys can harbour bacteria and germs. Wash them frequently with hot, soapy water to prevent cross-contamination. Pet bedding should also be washed weekly to keep odours and allergens at bay. You can use a mixture of Milton fluid and water to clean cat litter boxes keeping them hygienic.
3. REGULARLY GROOM AND BATHE PETS:
Keeping your pet clean reduces the amount of fur, dander and dirt in the home. Brush pets frequently to remove loose hair and bathe them as recommended by a vet. If your pet spends time outdoors, wipe their paws before they come inside to prevent them bringing dirt and bacteria into the house.
4. BE MINDFUL OF PET ALLERGIES:
Some babies develop allergies to pet dander. If you notice symptoms like sneezing, watery eyes or skin irritation, consult a paediatrician. Regular cleaning and using an air purifier can help reduce allergens in the home. If your child does become congested, using Karvol capsules and Karvol room spray can help baby breathe better.
5. VACUUM AND CLEAN FLOORS OFTEN
Pet hair, dust and allergens can accumulate quickly, especially if your pet sheds a lot. Vacuuming floors, carpets, and furniture at least three times a week helps reduce allergens and keeps the space clean for your baby, who will soon be crawling and exploring.
6. WASH BABY’S HANDS FREQUENTLY
Babies love to grab and explore, which means they may reach out to pet their furry sibling and then put their hands in their mouths. Make handwashing a regular habit, especially before mealtime, to minimise the risk of infection.
7. CHOOSE PET-SAFE CLEANING PRODUCTS
Since babies and pets spend a lot of time on the floor, opt for non-toxic, pet-safe cleaning products to keep surfaces free of germs without exposing your household to harsh chemicals.
