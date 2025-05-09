GIG GUIDE | Enjoy musical soirées, a mix of markets and more

SOCCER BONANZA
The Mpuma Kapa TV youth presenters will be at the Ekupholeni cocktail lounge in Zwide on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Join the team to watch the Nedbank Cup Final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to see who lifts the trophy.
Entrance is free.
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — come visit The Re-Seconds Market at Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen on Sunday May 25, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items and plenty of good food and coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
TOY FAIR
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair takes place on Saturday May 31, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.
Expect loads of craft stalls, dolls and bears on sale, and a collectible model car display.
There will also be tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, as well as some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.
Inquiries: Judy Barker, 072-056-7942
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday, and again on May 18, from 7am to noon.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
WELLNESS MEETINGS
The Malabar Wellness Group will meet on Tuesday May 13 at 7pm at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
Audiologist Mampho Dlulane will speak on “Silent impact: How diabetes affects your hearing”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576
The Springdale Wellness Group will also meet on Tuesday May 13 at 7pm at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
The guest speakers are dietitians Aneece Baatjies and Jayd Frost, who will discuss the importance of correct portion sizes of food to manage blood sugar control.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
The Port Elizabeth Branch will, meanwhile, meet on Wednesday May 14 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at the Caritas Service Centre in West Street, Newton Park.
Specialist nephrologist Dr Khambi Msulwa will speak on “Your kidneys and how diabetes can affect them”.
Inquiries: Martin/Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
TRIPLE THREAT
The PE Music Society has planned three wonderful concerts for May and June.
The first of two Soirée Musicales planned for 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday May 14 at 6pm at the Summerstrand Dutch Reformed Church.
This concert is a joint venture with the Feather Market Organ Society and aims to give local musicians a chance to perform.
Equally exciting is the concert on Sunday May 18 at 3pm at the NMU south campus auditorium, featuring flamboyant Cape Town soprano Zanne Stapelberg and pianist and well-known accompanist Albie van Schalkwyk. They call their programme OPERA-TANGO.
The third concert will take place on Sunday June 8 at 3pm in the NMU south campus auditorium and features pianist Jose Dias in a concert performance of Frédéric Chopin’s spectacular two piano concertos in a chamber music setting for piano and string quintet.
Tickets are available on the day of each concert at the door.
Inquiries: Erika Bothma-Troskie, 082-308-4494
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
