The Springboks won the game through tries by GH Van Zyl (2), Mannetjies Gericke and DC van Jaarsveldt.
Mickey Gerber, first of the modern running fullbacks, converted the tries and kicked a penalty.
One of the proudest moments for EP rugby was in 1955 when the home team thrashed the British Lions 20-0 at the Crusader Ground.
“The well-drilled EP pack, inspiringly led by Amos du Plooy, rose magnificently to the occasion,” wrote the EP Herald.
It was a historic win for the men in red and black hoops who faced a formidable Lions team which included a young Tony O’Reilly.
Some of the stars in the EP team were Du Plooy, Trevor Mills, Colin Kroon, Poensie Griffiths, Bill Cunningham, Derek Staples, Ray Griesel and Richard Johnson.
Afterwards, Lions skipper Robin Thompson offered no excuses and said: “You gave us a sound thrashing.”
Another famous day was the clash between the SA Africans and England at the Wolfson Stadium in 1972.
England went on to win the clash 36-3, but the SA team were missing several stars because of tensions between the Spring Rose Club and the Port Elizabeth Board officials.
Players such as Peter Mkata, Phindile Mdodana, Skumbuzo Oliphant and Temba Ludwaba, top candidates for positions in the team, did not turn up for trials because of the tensions.
The team was announced at a gala function at St Stephen’s Hall in New Brighton.
The match was played on a beautiful, warm day in front of the biggest crowd ever seen at the Wolfson Stadium.
Amos du Plooy was the coach, Mevelo Singaphi the assistant coach, and Phillip Danster the manager.
#TheHerald180 | Sports-mad Gqeberha lives up to proud traditions
Rugby writer
Image: TOM JENKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Given its rich history dating way back to staging SA’s first cricket Test in 1889, it is hardly surprising Gqeberha has produced many of the nation’s most admired sporting heroes.
A passion for all things sporting runs deep in the veins of Gqeberha’s citizens, and they have always come out in big numbers when afforded an opportunity to watch top-class events.
When the Sunrisers played in the SA20 tournament in January and February, they were supported by their fanatical “Orange Army” fans whenever they played at historical St George’s Park.
It was unanimously agreed by visitors from around the world that the flag-waving Sunrisers fans provided the best atmosphere produced at any of SA’s stadiums.
The latest in a long line of sports heroes to emerge from the Eastern Cape are inspirational Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his Bafana Bafana counterpart Ronwen Williams.
Though Kolisi and Williams ply their professional careers away from Gqeberha, they remain intensely proud of their roots in the metro and both give back to the community.
The world-renowned Kolisi Foundation aims to bring about systemic change by creating safe spaces through sport and education.
Williams’ foundation aims to empower young people in the same manner which enabled him to make his way through the ranks as a junior to the national side.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The 32-year-old keeper chose his alma mater, Gelvandale Primary School, as the location to launch the foundation in 2024.
While Kolisi and Williams are the latest in a long line of home-grown legends, sports lovers of an older generation will recall the deeds of Graeme Pollock, Temba Ludwaba, Danie Gerber and Eric Majola.
Those names are just the tip of the iceberg in a region where sporting stars are a dime a dozen.
Pollock is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, and many will argue Gerber is the best centre to pull on a green and gold Springbok jersey.
Majola was a double Springbok in cricket and rugby and played a massive role in lighting the fuse that would pave the way for young players to shine.
Image: SUPPLIED
As the Herald celebrates its 180th anniversary, it is an appropriate moment to take a walk down memory lane and look at where it all started.
After the first rugby Test was played in Gqeberha in 1891, another historic day in the city’s history was the first Test played at the Boet Erasmus Stadium in 1960.
The opener was won 18-10 by the Boks against a Scotland team who were making their first tour of SA.
The Boet Erasmus was to become home to Test rugby in the city until 2011, when the first Test was played at the new Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Springboks used the Scottish Test in 1960 to blood a young team for a visit later in the year by Wilson Whineray’s mighty All Blacks.
For the PE Test, several new caps were selected, including players who would become icons of the game, such as Jannie Engelbrecht, Doug Hopwood, John Gainsford, Hugo van Zyl and Dave Stewart.
The game was not a great showpiece, mainly because Scottish flyhalf Gordon Waddell preferred to keep the game tight.
Image: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN/GALLO IMAGES
Image: SUPPLIED
Another memorable day occurred at the Wolfson Stadium in 1975 when the SA Africans (known as the Leopards) beat the SA Federation 18-12 after a fierce battle.
Burly fullback Vido Mnqatu, using the new round-the-corner kicking style, kicked two goals in the first five minutes and the SA Federation were unable to recover.
In an unusual incident, wing Lizo Solomon was injured, and the Leopards got Thami Ntshiyane from among the crowd to take his place.
Then, after Vusumzi Nakani broke down the blind side, it was Ntshiyane’s crosskick that made a try for Morgan Cushe.
The Leopards’ captain Thompson Magxala led from the front throughout the match.
Another famous match at the Boet Erasmus Stadium was in 1974 when the British Lions beat the Springboks 26-9.
It turned out to be a rough-house battle with both sides using their fists, and the game was dubbed as the “Battle of the Boet”.
At the end, a delighted Lions skipper, Willie-John McBride, was chaired off the field by his players.
More recently, at the new stadium, Sergeal Petersen “swallow dived” his way into the hearts of 32,000 fans when he inspired the Southern Kings to an upset 22-10 Super Rugby win over the Western Force in 2013.
Image: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN/GALLO IMAGES
What made the occasion special at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was that the Kings were making their debut in the tournament.
Despatch-born Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has also ensured his place in the annals of Eastern Cape sporting history thanks to his successes with the national team.
The metro has also played host to many high-profile sporting events, from World Cup soccer, World Cup cricket and World Cup rugby to African Cup of Nations football, Champions League T20 cricket and the Indian Premier League.
Seven World Cup soccer matches at Gqeberha’s new stadium will probably rank as a highlight for many fans.
SA’s cricketer of the century, Graeme Pollock, played his role in taking cricket to the next level.
In 1963, Pollock, then 19, became the youngest South African to score a double ton, making an unbeaten 209 in just 201 minutes at George’s Park against the touring Cavaliers side, which included names such as captain Richie Benaud and Graham McKenzie.
Then Herald cricket writer, the late Geoff Summerton, described the innings as one of the best he had ever seen.
His last international innings would also come at St George’s Park, when he slaughtered a formidable rebel Australian attack in a 1986-87 encounter.
PE City put the Bay on the soccer map by winning the National Football League in 1967 after finishing runners-up the previous year. They attracted thousands of fans to the Crusaders Ground.
These days, Chippa United and Highbury are flying the flag for professional soccer in the city.
Sport’s enduring charm is that many more memorable moments will be made over the next 180 years.
