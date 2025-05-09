The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced and Mzansi stars are flying the flag high among renowned global artists.
Maglera Doe Boy TXC, Tyla, Dlala Thukzin, Uncle Waffles (Swaziland), AKA and K.O have been nominated under the Best International Act category, among Any Gabrielly (Brazil), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Bashy (UK), Black Sherif (Ghana), Ezra Collective (UK), Joé Dwét Filé (France), Mc Luanna (Brazil), Rema (Nigeria), and SDM (France).
Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy and TxC are nominated under the Best New International Act category, alongside Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Ajuliacosta (Brazil), Amabbi (Brazil), Dr Yaro (France), KWN (UK), Merveille (France), Odeal (UK) and Shallipopi (Nigeria).
SA stars beam with pride as nominees for 2025 BET Awards
Take a look at the full list of nominees below:
Album of the Year
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Best Group
Best Collaboration
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Video of the Year
Video Director of the Year
Best New Artist
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award
Viewer’s Choice Award
Best International Act
Best New International Act
BET Her
Best Movie
