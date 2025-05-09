Leisure

SA stars beam with pride as nominees for 2025 BET Awards

10 May 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Dlala Thukzin, Uncle Waffles and Maglera are among the nominees in this year's BET Awards.
Image: X

The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced and Mzansi stars are flying the flag high among renowned global artists. 

Maglera Doe Boy TXC, Tyla, Dlala Thukzin, Uncle Waffles (Swaziland), AKA and K.O have been nominated under the Best International Act category, among Any Gabrielly (Brazil), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Bashy (UK), Black Sherif (Ghana), Ezra Collective (UK), Joé Dwét Filé (France), Mc Luanna (Brazil), Rema (Nigeria), and SDM (France).

Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy and TxC are nominated under the Best New International Act category, alongside Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Ajuliacosta (Brazil), Amabbi (Brazil), Dr Yaro (France), KWN (UK), Merveille (France), Odeal (UK) and Shallipopi (Nigeria).

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Album of the Year

  • Drake and PartyNextDoor, $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U
  • Chris Brown, 11:11 Deluxe
  • Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
  • Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
  • GloRilla, Glorious
  • Kendric Lamar, GNX
  • The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
  • Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Ari Lennox
  • Ayra Starr
  • Coco Jones
  • Kehlani
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Bruno Mars
  • Chris Brown
  • Drake
  • Fridayy
  • Leon Thomas
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

Best Group

  • 41
  • Common and Pete Rock
  • Drake and PartyNextDoor,
  • FLO
  • Future and Metro Boomin
  • Jaquees and Dej Loaf
  • Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
  • Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

  • SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, 30 For 30
  • Doechii Featuring JT, Alter Ego
  • Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, Are You Even Real
  • Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, Beckham
  • Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, Bless
  • Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, Like That
  • Kendrick Lamar and Sza, Luther
  • Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, Sticky
  • The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Doechii
  • Doja Cat
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Rapsody
  • Sexxy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • BigXThaPlug
  • BossMan Dlow
  • Burna Boy
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Key Glock
  • Lil Wayne
  • Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

  • Key Glock, 3AM in ToKEYo
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Kehlani, After Hours
  • Doechii, Denial is a River
  • Drake, Family Matters
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless
  • Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, Type S**t

Video Director of the Year

  • Anderson .Paak
  • B Pace Productions and Jacquees
  • Benny Boom
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cole Bennett
  • Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
  • Dave Meyers
  • Foggieraw
  • Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

  • 41
  • Ayra Starr
  • BigXThaPlug
  • BossMan Dlow
  • Dee Billz
  • Leon Thomas
  • October London
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award

  • Common and Pete Rock Featuring Jennifer Hudson, A God (There Is)
  • Pastor Mike Jnr, Amen
  • Fridayy, Better Days
  • Yolanda Adams Featuring Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence, Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)
  • Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula, Constant
  • Tamela Mann, Deserve to Win
  • Rapsody, Faith
  • GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Rain Down on Me

Viewer’s Choice Award

  • Chris Brown, Residuals
  • Doechii, Denial is a River
  • Drake, Nokia
  • Future and Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Like That
  • GloRilla, TGIF
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther
  • Latto, Brokey

Best International Act

  • Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
  • Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
  • Bashy (United Kingdom)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Ezra Collective (UK)
  • Joé Dwét Filé (France)
  • Mc Luanna (Brazil)
  • Rema (Nigeria)
  • SDM (France)
  • Tyla (SA)
  • Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

  • Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
  • Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
  • Amabbi (Brazil)
  • Dlala Thukzin (SA)
  • Dr Yaro (France)
  • KWN (UK)
  • Maglera Doe Boy (SA)
  • Merveille (France)
  • Odeal (UK)
  • Shallipopi (Nigeria)
  • TxC (SA)

BET Her

  • Mary J Blige, Beautiful People
  • Beyoncé featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, Blackbird
  • Doechii, Bloom
  • Tems, Burning
  • Cynthia Erivo Featuring Ariana Grande, Defying Grafity
  • Summer Walker, Heart of A Woman
  • Tems, Hold On
  • FLO and GloRilla, In My Bag

Best Movie

  • Bad Boys: Ride or Die
  • Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
  • Luther: Never Too Much
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
