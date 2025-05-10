TheHerald180 | The Herald has been a key part of city’s economic journey

The Bay is the mohair capital of the world, producing more than half of global production, 95% destined for export and most moving through the Bay for processing and shipping.
The rise of the Port of Ngqura and the Coega Industrial Development Zone further cements the potential of the Bay as a two-port city, to be a diverse manufacturing import and export hub on the African continent.
Since the Coega IDZ was declared SA’s first IDZ in 2002, it has been designed to be a catalyst for economic development, with a deepwater port that can handle the new generation of container vessels.
As the automotive sector and ports continue to evolve, the Bay remains an area which fosters innovation and opportunity, as witnessed by local engineers and out-of-the-box thinkers who form part of the chamber’s Local Economy Reinvention Think Tank, which is geared for leapfrogging and finding future manufacturing opportunities.
Beyond its industrial achievements, Nelson Mandela Bay offers an exceptional quality of life.
With its 40km stretch of pristine coastline, more than 300 days of sunshine, and a wealth of indigenous plant species, it provides an unmatched environment for both residents and visitors.
The Bay is not only a hub for business but also a hub for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a wealth of beach sports and recreational activities.
Its natural beauty, combined with quality schooling and a convenient transport system, makes it an ideal place for families and professionals to live and work.
The role of the media in shaping the region’s progress cannot be overstated.
As a long-standing publication, The Herald has been part of this journey, consistently providing information that empowers businesses and individuals alike.
With one of the most modern telecommunications systems in the world, the metro remains connected to global markets, and its media plays a vital role in facilitating communication, business development and community engagement.
As Nelson Mandela Bay looks towards the future, its potential for growth remains vast.
With its legacy of innovation, an innovative automotive and general manufacturing industry, a strategic location on the African continent, and a vibrant community, the Bay of Opportunity stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of its incredible people.
As The Herald celebrates its 180th anniversary, it is clear that the story of the Bay is far from over; it is a story of continual growth, opportunity and transformation — one that will continue to shape the metro’s future for generations to come.
Since its establishment in 1845, The Herald has been an integral part of the community, holding those in power to account and providing a trusted voice for the people.
As we mark this important milestone, it is fitting to recognise the ongoing growth and evolution of the region’s business landscape.
As the publication celebrates its 180th anniversary, business chamber CEO recalls the role it has played in Gqeberha’s development
As we celebrate The Herald’s 180th anniversary today, we reflect on how Nelson Mandela Bay has evolved into one of SA’s premier manufacturing hubs, its transformation deeply rooted in the city’s rich industrial history and the enduring spirit of innovation.
From its early industrial days when SA’s first industrial conglomerate was established at Cradock Place in 1811, to the formation of the Maitland Mining Company in 1846, Nelson Mandela Bay has long been a centre of commerce and industry.
In 1923, the automotive sector took root in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) when Ford Motor Company began assembling cars, with General Motors following in 1926, sparking the growth of what is now one of the most vital industries in the country.
Today, Volkswagen Group Africa and Isuzu Motors SA serve as the anchor original equipment manufacturers in the metro, along with a number of semi-knocked-down assemblers.
The automotive industry and its supply chain is a key driver of the local economy, with the area employing almost half of SA’s automotive manufacturing workforce, and is home to many of the country’s automotive components manufacturers.
This dynamic sector, along with its extensive ecosystem, contributes to the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the Bay.
Manufacturing expertise in the Bay has also expanded to other sectors such as pharmaceuticals and beverages.
Agriculture is the other key area of our local economy, attracting citrus, wool and mohair, milk and meat production.
The Eastern Cape is the second-largest citrus-producing province (25%) and the largest producer and exporter of lemons, mostly from the surrounding Sundays River Valley as the country’s largest single production area.
Image: SUPPLIED
