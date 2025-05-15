Tom Cruise ‘nearly died’ while filming 'Mission: Impossible’ in South Africa

Movie star Tom Cruise received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or recognition on the red carpet at Wednesday’s premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning during the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in France.
Only 15 honorary Palme d’Or awards have been given out over 75 years to actors and directors who they determine deserve particular recognition for their work.
Accompanied by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise took selfies with and signed autographs for fans who lined up for hours, holding posters of Cruise’s films such as Top Gun, The Last Samurai, and Mission: Impossible. Cruise and McQuarrie, who are close friends, have filmed 11 movies together.
A musical celebration featuring an a cappella group flowing into an orchestral performance and later, a DJ playing the Mission: Impossible theme and selected pieces from the film were featured.
The eighth film in Paramount’s action franchise, with a production budget of more than $400m (R7.3bn), Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) facing his most perilous mission yet in the final chapter — as he races against time to dismantle a global conspiracy, confront ghosts from his past, and make the ultimate sacrifice to save the world from annihilation.
The 62-year-old Cruise performs his own stunts — and one of the most thrilling scenes in the movie has his character hanging from the wing of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane, over South Africa at 10,000 feet (3,048m).
“When you stick your face out, going over 120 miles (193km/hour) an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” explained Cruise at an earlier press conference.
“So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically and was unable to get back into the cockpit.”
McQuarrie said Cruise would tackle extreme sequences, including skydiving and hanging off the side of a plane during take-off.
Final Reckoning hits theatres worldwide on May 23.
