GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

LUNCH HOUR CONCERT
Nelson Mandela University’s music and performing arts department will present its final lunch-hour concert for the semester at the south campus auditorium on Wednesday May 21 at 1pm.
The concert, featuring the jazz and contemporary voices of first- and second-year students, is free to the public.
Inquiries: Thembeka Booi, 041-504-4235
FOR THE ART LOVERS
The Standard Bank Corporate Art Collection stands as one of SA’s most distinguished and comprehensive collections of its kind. It has expanded to encompass more than 1,200 works by 250 (mainly) SA artists.
Collectively, these artworks communicate the observations, aspirations and concerns of the country’s finest artists, providing a reflection of the physical, social and cultural fabric of SA in all its intriguing complexity.
The GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive will showcase a selection of the artworks which formed part of the original exhibition at the Standard Bank Art Gallery, called “Accented List: Collecting the Standard Bank Corporate Art Collection”.
The exhibition is open to the public until June 3.
Another exhibition, titled “VITRIFIED”, by award-winning artists Lookout Sibanda, Sinethemba Xola and Sarah Stroud, will be on display at the GFI Art Galley until May 31.
VITRIFIED speaks to the transformative nature of ceramic art — a process where raw material is shaped, fired and refined into enduring beauty.
Each artist’s work has undergone both literal and figurative trials by fire.
The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm weekdays, and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Inquiries: 041-586-3973
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to noon.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
BLOOM’IN GOOD FASHION
Get ready for an afternoon of style, surprises and unforgettable moments with the highly anticipated Bloom’In Winter Fashion Affair with Kara Karoo at 12.30pm on Saturday May 24 at the Walmer Town Hall.
Tickets cost R300 per person, which includes a welcome drink to kick off the day, followed by a delicious light lunch, exciting lucky draw prizes and a day packed with entertainment and fashion.
Feel free to bring along your own drinks and don’t miss the chance to shop the latest styles and accessories.
Tickets are available via https://fixr.co/.../bloomin-winter-fashion-affair-tickets...
Inquiries: Olga, 082-990-1708
DOWN MEMORY LANE
The Walmer Park Shopping Centre hosts The Antique Collective every first Sunday of the month.
This takes place from 10am to 2pm in the Edgards court.
Take a walk down memory lane with the next instalment on Sunday June 1.
Inquiries: True Blue Communications, 082-873-7663
WHALE FESTIVAL
Celebrate the humpback whale migration at the Algoa Bay Whale Festival 2025 at Willows Resort & Conference Centre in Marine Drive from 9am to 7pm on Sunday June 1.
This promises to be a fun day out for the whole family.
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: AARON BARNES/SEA SEARCH
