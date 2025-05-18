Little jewel at the bottom of Africa
Seaside village of Arniston brings back special memories of simpler times
Arniston was never on my bucket list of places to visit, just because I hadn’t really thought about it and if not for an invitation from Cape Country Routes to the Arniston Spa Hotel — the only hotel in the village — I may never have discovered this gem of a place at all.
With more and more South Africans opting for staycations as the cost of living soarsand travelling overseas is punitive, a couple days stay at Arniston is as good as a holiday gets...
