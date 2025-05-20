Phelo Bala has shared an update with his fans after completing a six-month substance abuse recovery programme.
Last November, convicted blogger Musa Khawula claimed Phelo had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Johannesburg after an alleged drug relapse.
On April 27 Phelo marked the end of his journey with a certificate of completion, and he's embarking on a new challenge — a 30-day body transformation journey.
In a candid Instagram post, Phelo shared a picture of himself before his transformation, saying: “This is me — raw, real and ready to take on the next chapter of my transformation. Today marks the beginning of my 30-day body transformation challenge. It’s not only about physical change but about embracing discipline, pushing limits and honouring the body God has blessed me with,” he wrote.
“For me, this journey is a reflection of my commitment to health, wellness and living with intention. It’s about showing up for myself every day, knowing growth happens when we step out of our comfort zones.”
Phelo promised to share updates about his journey and encouraged his followers who are on a similar path, “whether it’s fitness, sobriety, faith or self-discovery”, to keep going and take it one day at a time.
He was not available to comment at the time of publishing this article.
Phelo Bala celebrates completing substance abuse recovery programme
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Phelo Bala
