NMB GIG GUIDE

TRIVIA FUNDRAISERS
There will be a music bingo night fundraiser for Ethan and Diallo as they head to Florida.
Join in on the fun and games at Eddie Macs@VP at 6.30pm for 7pm, on Friday May 30.
Tickets cost R100 per person.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available, as well as a lucky draw and a R1,000 cash prize for the winner of the night.
Bookings: Danielle, 082-696-6664 or Sharon, 082-673-2154
At the same venue on Saturday, May 31, there will be a music trivia fundraiser in aid of MJ’s team going to the SA Judo Championships in July.
The trivia starts at 6pm for 6.30pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight. There will also be raffles and prizes to be won.
Bookings: Lazette, 076-631-3001
U3A PE MEETING
The next U3A PE meeting takes place on Tuesday May 27 at 9.45am at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).
The guest speaker is Kevin Kelly of Xtreme Projects, a 24/7 emergency spill response company.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967, or visit the website at www.u3ape.co.za
ART OF WRITTEN LETTERS
The East Cape Calligraphers will be “playing” with Lombardic versals (special letter formation) while holding their monthly meeting on Saturday at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street.
Visitors and those interested in the art of written letters are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
ART EXHIBITION
View new works from a selected group of experienced and emerging artists from diverse backgrounds in the Curator’s Choice Exhibition at Art on Target in Target Kloof until May 29.
Participating artists include Amor Roelofse, Bev de Lange, Carla Slabbert, Estelle Marais, Lizma Schoeman, Michael Wedderburn and Sinethemba Xola.
The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Bretten-Anne Moolman, 083-728-5295 or info@artontarget.co.za
GET THRIFTING
The Let's Thrift Again Market will be held at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday, from 9am to 1pm.
Expect plenty of arts and crafts, bric-a-brac, preloved and vintage clothing, and a variety of food stalls.
Entrance is free.
BLOOM’IN GOOD FASHION
Get ready for an afternoon of style, surprises and unforgettable moments with the highly anticipated Bloom’In Winter Fashion Affair with Kara Karoo at 12.30pm on Saturday at the Walmer Town Hall.
Tickets cost R300 per person, which includes a welcome drink to kick off the occasion, followed by a delicious light lunch, exciting lucky draw prizes and a day packed with entertainment and fashion.
Feel free to bring along your own drinks and don’t miss the chance to shop for the latest styles and accessories.
Tickets are available via https://fixr.co/.../bloomin-winter-fashion-affair-tickets...
Inquiries: Olga, 082-990-1708
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
NMB GIG GUIDE
Image: SUPPLIED
TRIVIA FUNDRAISERS
There will be a music bingo night fundraiser for Ethan and Diallo as they head to Florida.
Join in on the fun and games at Eddie Macs@VP at 6.30pm for 7pm, on Friday May 30.
Tickets cost R100 per person.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available, as well as a lucky draw and a R1,000 cash prize for the winner of the night.
Bookings: Danielle, 082-696-6664 or Sharon, 082-673-2154
At the same venue on Saturday, May 31, there will be a music trivia fundraiser in aid of MJ’s team going to the SA Judo Championships in July.
The trivia starts at 6pm for 6.30pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight. There will also be raffles and prizes to be won.
Bookings: Lazette, 076-631-3001
U3A PE MEETING
The next U3A PE meeting takes place on Tuesday May 27 at 9.45am at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).
The guest speaker is Kevin Kelly of Xtreme Projects, a 24/7 emergency spill response company.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967, or visit the website at www.u3ape.co.za
ART OF WRITTEN LETTERS
The East Cape Calligraphers will be “playing” with Lombardic versals (special letter formation) while holding their monthly meeting on Saturday at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street.
Visitors and those interested in the art of written letters are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
ART EXHIBITION
View new works from a selected group of experienced and emerging artists from diverse backgrounds in the Curator’s Choice Exhibition at Art on Target in Target Kloof until May 29.
Participating artists include Amor Roelofse, Bev de Lange, Carla Slabbert, Estelle Marais, Lizma Schoeman, Michael Wedderburn and Sinethemba Xola.
The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Bretten-Anne Moolman, 083-728-5295 or info@artontarget.co.za
GET THRIFTING
The Let's Thrift Again Market will be held at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday, from 9am to 1pm.
Expect plenty of arts and crafts, bric-a-brac, preloved and vintage clothing, and a variety of food stalls.
Entrance is free.
BLOOM’IN GOOD FASHION
Get ready for an afternoon of style, surprises and unforgettable moments with the highly anticipated Bloom’In Winter Fashion Affair with Kara Karoo at 12.30pm on Saturday at the Walmer Town Hall.
Tickets cost R300 per person, which includes a welcome drink to kick off the occasion, followed by a delicious light lunch, exciting lucky draw prizes and a day packed with entertainment and fashion.
Feel free to bring along your own drinks and don’t miss the chance to shop for the latest styles and accessories.
Tickets are available via https://fixr.co/.../bloomin-winter-fashion-affair-tickets...
Inquiries: Olga, 082-990-1708
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring