Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to radio presenter Darren Scott.
The Hot 102.7FM presenter, who suffered from melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, for more than 38 years, died on Tuesday.
He is survived by his sons Mark and Matthew.
Tributes from colleagues are mounting on social media as people express their sadness about his passing.
Darren is remembered for the impact he made on the airwaves, having worked for stations including Radio Bop, 5FM, Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and Hot 102.7FM.
“We salute a South African radio legend who made a massive impact in shaping 5FM. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in power, Darren Scott,” read a statement shared by 5FM.
“Rest in peace #DarrenScott, legend of radio and television broadcasting. Gutted to hear this news but know Darren has been suffering for a long, long time. Was privileged to have worked closely with him on SuperSport broadcasts in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The ultimate professional with a real sense of humour and quick wit like no other. His love of broadcasting probably lay in radio, but his ease of presenting on television in shows such as #BootsAndAll and all the many #rugby and other sports encounters was second to none,” wrote performance coach and consultant Dave Nosworthy.
‘Legend of radio and TV broadcasting’ — tributes pour in for Darren Scott
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft
