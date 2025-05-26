US star Leon Thomas joins Hey Neighbour fest line-up

Another US star has been added to the line-up for this year's Hey Neighbour festival.
The second instalment of the festival, at the end of August at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, is expected to be a two-day event this time and the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make it a high-impact event.
Leon Thomas is the latest artist to join the line-up.
He is an American actor, singer, songwriter and record producer who has appeared in Broadway productions including The Lion King and Caroline, or Change.
Beyond acting, he's collaborated with numerous major artists and has writing and production credits on multiple Grammy-nominated projects including his work with Babyface and Toni Braxton on the album Love, Marriage & Divorce.
Last month, Doja Cat was announced as the headline act of the festival, making it the singer's first performance in South Africa.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour festival stage,” said Glen Netshipise, CEO for the event.
“Her energy, creativity and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival line-up. This is just the beginning — we have more incredible acts to reveal soon.”
Image: Instagram / Hollywood Bowl
