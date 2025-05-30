Enhle Mbali gets real about her failed marriage to Black Coffee
Enhle said she knew it was going to be over when Black Coffee stepped out of their marriage.
“I'm proud of how I handled my marriage. I never cheated, not once, until the day I decided to leave because I could no longer take the punishment to myself. It's multilayered, but my non-negotiable was children in a marriage. Once there were two children by two different women, I said, 'You don't love me. In fact, you're going to kill me,'” she said.
LISTEN | From Presley Chweneyagae to Enhle Mbali’s marriage to Black Coffee — top stories of the week
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.
Join the discussion:
Actor Presley Chweneyagae dies
Presley died of natural causes this week aged 40. This is according to family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla.
Kelly Khumalo shows her manager the door
Award-winning singer Kelly and her manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi are at the centre of a storm after accusations of financial mismanagement.
It is alleged that the Qinisela hitmaker sent Tsotetsi packing two months ago and he's been struggling.
