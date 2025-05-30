Leisure

LISTEN | From Presley Chweneyagae to Enhle Mbali’s marriage to Black Coffee — top stories of the week

31 May 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Kelly Khumalo, Presley Chweneyagae and Enhle Mbali made headlines this week.
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Join the discussion:

Actor Presley Chweneyagae dies

Presley died of natural causes this week aged 40. This is according to family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla. 

Enhle Mbali gets real about her failed marriage to Black Coffee

Enhle said she knew it was going to be over when Black Coffee stepped out of their marriage. 

“I'm proud of how I handled my marriage. I never cheated, not once, until the day I decided to leave because I could no longer take the punishment to myself. It's multilayered, but my non-negotiable was children in a marriage. Once there were two children by two different women, I said, 'You don't love me. In fact, you're going to kill me,'” she said.

Kelly Khumalo shows her manager the door 

Award-winning singer Kelly and her manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi are at the centre of a storm after accusations of financial mismanagement.

It is alleged that the Qinisela hitmaker sent Tsotetsi packing two months ago and he's been struggling.

Most Read