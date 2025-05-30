In a star-studded affair in Midrand on Thursday, a black-tie surprise birthday soirée was held to celebrate musician Focalistic’s 29th birthday.
Colleagues, family and friends gathered to honour the artist affectionately known as “president ya straat”.
Upon his arrival at what he thought was a different engagement, Focalistic was greeted by a room filled with cheers and applause.
Friends and team members planned the secret celebration meticulously, ensuring the star was unaware of what awaited him.
See pictures of the star-studded affair:
WATCH | Inside Focalistic’s surprise black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
