Oros Mampofu's wife Bianca Carmichael, who was Presley's sister-in-law, delivered a moving tribute.
“I stand before you today with a heart full of sorrow, gratitude and respect. I speak on behalf of Presley's beloved wife and her entire Kirk family. Presley was not just a husband, a son-in-law or a brother-in-law — he was a force, a light. A presence so strong that you always knew when he entered the room. Not because he demanded attention but because he carried such quiet power, charm and grace.
“To the world, he was Presley Chweneyagae the actor, the artist, the man whose talent moved many nations from his unforgettable role in Tsotsi, to his role as the opulent Cobrizi. He gave voice to stories that needed to be told.
“But to us, he was more than what the cameras captured. He was a protector, a husband who loved deeply, a father who was gentle and proud, a brother-in-law who made us proud.
“It is hard to imagine a world without his laughter, his sharp wit or his comforting presence. But as we grieve, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, not only in film and television but in the lives he touched, the hearts he warmed and the inspiration he sparked in the next generation of artists.”
'He was more than what the cameras saw': touching moments from Presley Chweneyagae's memorial
Journalist
Image: YouTube/SABC
Family and friends gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Tuesday for the first memorial service for actor Presley Chweneyagae.
The 40-year-old award-winning actor died on May 27 from natural causes after having difficulty breathing..
His co-stars and friends were overcome with emotion in their tributes to their friend whose love, laughter and energy filled their lives.
Actor Rantebeng Makapan, who was a close friend, recounted their time together and spoke of how he cherished Presley for the impact he had on people's lives.
“He had many friends. He could bring people together. He was a people's person. When I went to the Chweneyagae house to pay my respects on Tuesday, I couldn't stop the tears when I saw his wife with the children,” said Rantebeng.
“He didn't judge people. He had a beautiful heart. He left his mark on this earth, which proves that where you come from doesn't determine your destination. You can come from the worst and become the greatest.
“No-one can replace him, what we can do is follow the legacy.”
Image: YouTube / SABC
Oros Mampofu's wife Bianca Carmichael, who was Presley's sister-in-law, delivered a moving tribute.
“I stand before you today with a heart full of sorrow, gratitude and respect. I speak on behalf of Presley's beloved wife and her entire Kirk family. Presley was not just a husband, a son-in-law or a brother-in-law — he was a force, a light. A presence so strong that you always knew when he entered the room. Not because he demanded attention but because he carried such quiet power, charm and grace.
“To the world, he was Presley Chweneyagae the actor, the artist, the man whose talent moved many nations from his unforgettable role in Tsotsi, to his role as the opulent Cobrizi. He gave voice to stories that needed to be told.
“But to us, he was more than what the cameras captured. He was a protector, a husband who loved deeply, a father who was gentle and proud, a brother-in-law who made us proud.
“It is hard to imagine a world without his laughter, his sharp wit or his comforting presence. But as we grieve, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, not only in film and television but in the lives he touched, the hearts he warmed and the inspiration he sparked in the next generation of artists.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle