GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday June 15, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years the vendors have showcased all your favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items as well as plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family. Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
There will be a residents’ market at Walton Park Retirement Village in Summerstrand on Saturday, from 9am.
Enter at Gate 2.
There will also be a coffee shop with plenty of savoury and sweet treats on sale, as well as arts and crafts.
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) over the next two Sundays from 7am to 12.30pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser in aid of Parsons Hill Primary School on Friday, at 6pm for 6.30pm, at Eddie Macs@VP in Victoria Park Drive.
There are only 180 tickets available at R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be raffles and prizes to be won. There will also be a limited menu and cash bar on the night.
Bookings: WhatsApp Melissa, 071-619-2600
LINE DANCING
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, get your boots ready for a fun-filled evening with Lazy A’s Line Dancing at Eddie Macs@VP on Saturday, at 6.30pm for 7pm.
The cost is R80 per person.
Bookings: Jocelyn, 066-305-0061
WELLNESS MEETINGS
The Malabar Wellness Group meets at 7pm on Tuesday June 11 at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
The guest speaker is optometrist Manoj Raga on “Your Vision Matters — Protecting Your Eyesight When Living With Diabetes”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576
The Springdale Wellness Group will, meanwhile, meet on Tuesday June 10 at 7pm at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
Nursing sisters Cheslene Caesar and Jade Botha of Wound Care will speak on how diabetes affects normal wound healing, and what can be done to speed it up.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
Then, the Port Elizabeth branch will meet on Wednesday June 11, at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at the Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park.
A surprise guest will be the speaker on the night.
The AGM of Diabetes SA’s Gqeberha branch will also be held on the night.
This is the most important meeting of the year and guests and members are encouraged to attend.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: FILE
