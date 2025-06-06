Leisure

SA's top 10 most forgotten items in an Uber

07 June 2025
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
Cell phones and cameras top the list of the most forgotten items in an Uber.
Image: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Image: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

The Uber lost and found index has released a list of some of the weirdest and most hilarious things South Africans have accidentally left behind in an Uber.

In the fast-paced digital world, cellphones and cameras topped the list as two of the most forgotten items left in an Uber.

Here are other items South Africans left behind:

  • Keys
  • Bags
  • Wallets/ purses
  • Glasses
  • Headphones/ speakers
  • Clothing
  • Passports
  • Vapes/ e-cigarettes
  • Water bottles/ thermoses

Surprisingly, other people have left food behind as well. Groceries topped the list, followed by a pie, then tea, followed by cake and lastly oats.

“We don’t just eat with love; we forget with love too. Whether it was meant to be a midnight snack, office lunch, or gran’s lovingly packed leftovers,” the study said.

When trying to glam up on their way to a special occasion, South Africans have left things like lip gloss/lipstick, hair straighteners, wedding flowers, heels, veils and suits during that pre-wedding chaos.

Other items left include toys and sports gear, a portable inverter, an air fryer, a baby pram and a graduation gown.

Uber said this says a lot about South Africans.

“We’re a nation in motion. We’re vibrant, busy, always heading somewhere and sometimes our things can’t quite keep up. But if nothing else, this data proves we travel with intention: whether it's to celebrate, create, hustle, or heal.”

How to recover an item left in an Uber:

 

  1. Open the Uber app

  2.  Tap ‘Account’

  3. Tap ‘Trips’

  4. Select the relevant ride

  5. Tap ‘Find Lost Item’ 

  6. Tap ‘I need to contact my driver’

  7. Enter your number 

  8. Tap ‘Call’

TimesLIVE

