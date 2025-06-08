A VINE TIME | Just the thing to beat those winter chills
When thoughts turn to sheepskin slippers, cosy firesides and hearty casseroles, it’s a good time to fortify oneself against winter’s chills with a glass of rich, fruity port which delivers that warm inner glow of assurance that all is well with the world.
We visit Calitzdorp in the Klein Karoo this week to explore the multiple styles of the multi-awarded ports of De Krans, one of SA’s pioneering and still leading producers of fortified wines from Portuguese grapes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.