It’s opera time in Nelson Mandela Bay

After a show-stopping run that left audiences beaming — A Night at the Opera makes its long-awaited return to the Savoy Theatre in June.
Presented by Impact Community Theatre, this beloved concert series promises another dazzling celebration of operatic excellence.
Originally launched in 2015 by the then-Gilbert & Sullivan Society, A Night at the Opera quickly became a mainstay in the Nelson Mandela Bay arts calendar, winning hearts with its grand staging, virtuosic voices and crowd-pleasing repertoire.
Now, after a three-year hiatus, the production is back — revitalised, reimagined, and ready to captivate audiences once more.
The 2025 revival brings together a powerhouse ensemble of South African opera talent, both seasoned and emerging.
Among the featured performers are celebrated local voices including Liske Hemingway, Lindokuhle Gushu, Kelly le Roux and Jabulile Ngowebu.
They are joined by a new wave of rising stars, including Impact award winners Khuselo Gqiba and Lethabo Makuruetsa, as well as Nelson Mandela University’s most promising young artists.
Guiding the production are two stalwarts of the local stage, director Rose Cowpar and musical director Thuba Myeki.
Their combined expertise and passion promise to deliver a show that is not only technically superb but also deeply moving.
Audiences can expect a rich programme of operatic gems — from sweeping romantic duets to spirited ensembles.
The line-up includes timeless classics from operas like La Traviata, Lakmé, Rigoletto, La Bohème and Così fan tutte.
Signature highlights include The Flower Duet, Un di Felice, Song to the Moon, Brindisi, the nostalgic favourite Liefling, and the epic crossover anthem Barcelona.
While the production certainly delights seasoned opera fans, A Night at the Opera is designed to be accessible for all.
“You will be surprised how many of these melodies you already know,” Cowpar said.
“This show isn’t just for opera buffs — it’s for anyone who enjoys beautiful music and passionate performances.”
Performances will run from Thursday June 26 to Sunday June 29 at the Savoy Theatre.
Audiences can choose between intimate cabaret-style seating or traditional rows.
The venue also features a full-service cash bar and a coffee bar to round out the evening’s experience.
Ticket prices range from R120 to R150 and are available online via Webtickets.
