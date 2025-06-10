Billboard launches Billboard Africa, a game-changer for the continent’s music industry

“We are thrilled to launch Billboard Africa, a pivotal step in recognisng Africa’s profound contributions to global music culture,” said Josh Wilson, MD at Global Venture Partners. “African music is a driving force that continues to reshape global music trends.”
In a landmark move that underscores the global rise of African music, Billboard announced the launch of Billboard Africa during its inaugural Global Power Players event in London.
The new chapter signals a bold expansion by the iconic music authority, with a mission to spotlight, celebrate and elevate the African music scene on a global stage.
In collaboration with Global Venture Partners, Billboard Africa promises to be more than a regional offshoot. It will serve as a powerhouse platform, delivering a robust lineup of editorial content, real-time music charts, exclusive videos and interviews, breaking news and bespoke events all centered around Africa’s rich and diverse musical tapestry.
“African music has evolved into a dynamic force with a rich cultural heritage and an undeniable impact on the world,” said Mike Van, president of Billboard.
“The new platform enables us to create meaningful opportunities for African artists to connect with a global audience, elevating their talent to unprecedented levels.”
From the rhythmic heartbeats of Afrobeats and amapiano to the soulful echoes of Afro-jazz and hip-hop, Billboard Africa is poised to be the ultimate stage for the continent’s best and brightest. With a dedicated team and local collaborations, the platform aims to highlight chart-topping artists, emerging talent and the stories behind the sound.
“We are thrilled to launch Billboard Africa, a pivotal step in recognisng Africa’s profound contributions to global music culture,” said Josh Wilson, MD at Global Venture Partners. “African music is a driving force that continues to reshape global music trends.”
More than only recognition, the initiative is about building infrastructure.
Brandon Martin, CEO of Global Venture Partners, emphasised the long-term vision: “We’re not only raising visibility for artists but laying the groundwork for an infrastructure that supports sustainable growth. Billboard Africa is about amplifying potential and encouraging investment in the continent’s creative economy.”
At the helm of the ambitious rollout is Nkosiyati Khumalo, editor-in-chief of Billboard Africa, who brings a deep understanding of African culture and storytelling.
“Bringing Billboard’s thought leadership home to Africa, and sharing more African stories with the world, is an immense honor,” said Nkosiyati. “This is about supporting the diverse artists and professionals who drive African music forward.”
From curated events to awards shows, artist spotlights to industry insights, Billboard Africa is setting the stage for a cultural and economic renaissance. As the world tunes in, the continent’s musicians are ready to turn up the volume.
