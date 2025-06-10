For more than three decades Lebo M, the South African composer and producer behind The Lion King’s iconic sound, has stood as a global symbol of excellence, resilience, and African artistic pride.
From the streets of Soweto to the grand stages of Broadway, his voice has moved millions. However, behind the acclaim and accolades lies a personal narrative too often hijacked by fiction and tabloid sensationalism.
Let’s set the record straight: Lebo M has been married four times.
Of the four marriages, only two were legally registered in SA — and yes, there are official certificates from the department of home affairs to prove this. The oft-repeated claim that he has been married 10 times is not only inaccurate, it’s an insult. It's a distortion of a person’s journey through love, family and growth.
“I’m an artist, a father and a South African,” said Lebo M. “Like many people, I’ve experienced love, loss and growth. The ongoing lie about 10 marriages needs to stop. There are four marriage certificates.”
Lebo M: setting the record straight with facts over fiction
Entertainment reporter
Image: blaq_smith
In the age of viral gossip and clickbait culture, it’s easy to forget public figures are people too. The false #10Marriages narrative not only sensationalises a deeply personal aspect of Lebo M’s life, it also cheapens the sacredness of marriage and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.
It’s not only a matter of public image, it’s a matter of dignity.
As South Africa marks Youth Month and commemorates the historic events of June 16, we're reminded of the youth who stood up for truth, justice and the right to be seen beyond imposed narratives. That spirit calls on us today to challenge the misinformation that shapes how we view our icons.
When we allow untruths to go unchallenged, we become complicit in a culture that dehumanises rather than honours. For a man who has contributed immensely to the global celebration of African excellence, Lebo M deserves better.
