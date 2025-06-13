All roads lead to Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Ekurhuleni this Youth Day weekend for the Heavyweights Live Concert.
The concert on Saturday features a heavyweight lineup of music icons Sjava, Big Zulu, The Soil and Ntokozo Mkhize.
“This isn’t only another concert, it’s a journey through music. It’s a storytelling experience that reflects who we are as a people, where we come from and where we’re going,” said Richard Ramudzuli, event manager at Thikho Events.
“We wanted to create something that celebrates our roots our culture, and our stories in a way that resonates deeply, specially on Youth Day weekend.”
Ramudzuli said the carefully selected lineup reflects a rich tapestry of local voices and narratives.
“Sjava and Big Zulu are modern-day poets. They speak to the struggles and victories of ordinary people. Their lyrics carry the weight of lived experiences, wrapped in sounds that fuse tradition with innovation.
“The Soil brings a spiritual and soulful energy that touches the heart. Their harmonies uplift. Ntokozo Mkhize represents the new generation of storytellers, proving the future of South African music is in strong, talented hands.”
Afropop group The Soil to set stage alight at Heavyweights Live Concert
Entertainment reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
All roads lead to Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Ekurhuleni this Youth Day weekend for the Heavyweights Live Concert.
The concert on Saturday features a heavyweight lineup of music icons Sjava, Big Zulu, The Soil and Ntokozo Mkhize.
“This isn’t only another concert, it’s a journey through music. It’s a storytelling experience that reflects who we are as a people, where we come from and where we’re going,” said Richard Ramudzuli, event manager at Thikho Events.
“We wanted to create something that celebrates our roots our culture, and our stories in a way that resonates deeply, specially on Youth Day weekend.”
Ramudzuli said the carefully selected lineup reflects a rich tapestry of local voices and narratives.
“Sjava and Big Zulu are modern-day poets. They speak to the struggles and victories of ordinary people. Their lyrics carry the weight of lived experiences, wrapped in sounds that fuse tradition with innovation.
“The Soil brings a spiritual and soulful energy that touches the heart. Their harmonies uplift. Ntokozo Mkhize represents the new generation of storytellers, proving the future of South African music is in strong, talented hands.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure