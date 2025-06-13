Leisure

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter - 13 June 2025
The Little Vintage Fayre will take place on the public holiday on Monday from 9am to 2pm at Vintage PE in Richmond Hill. Entry is free
Image: SUPPLIED

MUSIC TRIVIA FUNDRAISER

Test your musical knowledge at a trivia fundraiser in aid of Marinus’s upcoming EP indoor cricket tour.

The fun-filled evening will take place at Eddie Macs@VP in South End at 6pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

There will also be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night.

Bookings: Hannelie, 083-395-3440 

OLD TREASURES

The Little Vintage Fayre will take place on Monday June 16, from 9am to 2pm at Vintage PE, 2 St Philips Street, Richmond Hill.

Stalls will be selling vintage jewellery, brica-brac and much more.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Carmen Sporke, 071-815-3904, during office hours

SOLO EXHIBITION

Explore the solo exhibition, (un) favourable conditions, by Vulindlela Nyoni at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive, with an artist walkabout on Saturday, from 11am to noon.

Inquiries: 041-586-3973

MARKETS

The Schoenies Village Market will be held on Saturday June 21 from 9am at Sappershoek in Schoenmakerskop.

Enjoy edible goodies from jams, rusks, biscuits, kombucha, ginger beer and pesto sauces, to artwork and handcrafted items such as paintings, crochet work, knitted items, needlework, mosaics, woodwork, jewellery, soaps, candles and more.

As an added bonus, there will also be live music

Or head on down to the Oasis Family Church in Theescombe on Youth Day for a day of timeless finds and elegant style at The Thrift Market, hosted by From London To Lorraine Preloved Clothing.

Find your new wardrobe at reasonable prices on Monday June 16 between 9am and 2pm.

WINE TASTING

For more than three centuries, Spier Wine Farm has been more than just a farm — it has been a living, breathing testament to the power of community, regeneration and shared growth.

Established in 1692, it is one of SA’s oldest and most-loved working wine farms.

Enjoy a wine tasting of Spier’s finest offerings at The Taste Room in Walmer on Wednesday June 25 at 6pm.

The cost is R100 per person for the wine only, or R250 per person for a wine tasting and charcuterie board to be ordered and paid for on the night.

Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events

NIGHT OF WORSHIP

The community is encouraged to come together for a night of worship at the Waypoint Community Centre in Cape Road, Parsons Vlei, from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday June 22. 

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday, from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

 

