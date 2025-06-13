'We are grieving' — Msizi James and his wife announce stillbirth of their daughter

Radio personality Msizi James and wife Angel have reflected on the devastating stillbirth of their daughter.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple said their daughter died on June 10 at 24 weeks. Msizi and Angel announced they were expecting their second child on May 8 when sharing images from their pregnancy photo shoot with their son.
“There are no words to describe the emptiness she has left behind. We are grieving not only the loss of her beautiful life but also the life we imagined together — every milestone, watching her and Linc grow up side-by-side and every moment we’ll never get to share,” she wrote.
“Sundae Love is now in God’s loving hands. We ask for privacy as we navigate this unimaginable grief and we thank everyone for keeping us in their thoughts and prayers.”
Image: Instagram/ Msizi James
Msizi and Angel have been together for 13 years and married for three.
In December 2023, they welcomed their first child Lincoln.
When penning a note to their bundle of joy, the doting parents wrote: “You have taught us so much about ourselves, about life and mostly about love. You are truly the best thing to happen to us. We pray that the lord continue to bless you and keep you safe in the palm of his hand.”
