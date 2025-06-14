Your handbook to a legendary Father’s Day

Let’s be honest — dads are the unsung heroes of the everyday.
Who else can fix a leaky tap with duct tape, fall asleep mid-sentence, and tell the same joke 14 times without cracking a smile?
This Father’s Day, it’s time to honour the legends with more than just socks and a braai tong set.
From riverside braais to robot-building brilliance, here’s your official cheat sheet to making dad feel like the king he is on Sunday (even if he still doesn’t know how to use the TV remote properly).
Start your engines at Young Engineers
Dads and their mini-mes can team up for a turbocharged bonding session at Young Engineers in Walmer on Sunday.
Build a cool truck together and show off your combined brainpower in one of two hands-on engineering classes — from 9am to 10am or 10.30am to 11.30am.
This activity is perfect for children aged six to 14 years — and it is your chance to see dad get genuinely excited about something that isn’t rugby.
The cost is R250 and bookings can be made by calling 063-782-8688.
Tapas and treats
What’s better than good food? Good food and a free gift of course!
Head to Tapas in Walmer, where the full menu will be available — and the first 50 dads to rock up get a complimentary goody bag.
Vibes? Immaculate. Timing? Bookings from 11am. Spoiler alert: it’s your turn to pay!
Cruisin’ with the crew this weekend
Whether dad dreams of sailing into the sunset or just floating with a boerie roll in hand, this one’s for him.
Choose between a scenic breakfast cruise (8am sharp) or a classic braai cruise (various times), and prepare for maximum chill.
Bring your own drinks and Gamtoos River Adventures will bring the feast and the vibes.
The braai cruise costs R275 for adults or R150 for children under 12.
Sizzling on the fire will be lamb chops, boerewors, chicken sosaties and a side of creamy potato salad.
The breakfast cruise is R350 for adults or R250 for children under 12. It includes an omelette, muffins, coffee, juice and a custom cupcake for dad.
WhatsApp 083-799-9128 for times, dates, and bookings.
Ole! dad at Chingadas Mexican Cantina
Want to spice up his life but tacos is not his thing?
Don’t worry — he won’t miss them when the 300g ribs and chips special for R120 (dine-in only) lands in front of him. This is the perfect way to say, “Gracias for raising me.”
For the gourmet dad
Is your dad more sea breeze and fine wine than speedboats and spicy wings?
Treat him to a refined coastal experience at Ginger The Restaurant in Summerstrand. A specially curated Father’s Day menu awaits for R545 per person. Just don’t let him wear Crocs again! Bookings are essential.
Barney’s beachfront bash
Nothing says dad’s day like beer, beach views and budget-friendly bites.
For the early riser, the breakfast special (8am to 10am) is just R49.
If he would rather sleep in, then treat him to lunch.
The specials on the day include roast lamb, chicken, seasonal veggies, roast potatoes, rice and gravy for R165; or Eisbein served with chips and sauerkraut for R175.
If dad orders off the menu, he stands a chance to win a cool prize.
Escape to the mountains
For those keen to skip town, Zuurberg Mountain Village in Addo is laying out a five-course country feast fit for royalty.
Space is limited, so call early and prep dad for a day of majestic views, meaty mains and maximum relaxation.
Bookings: 042-233-8300 or WhatsApp 072-948-9852.
Where dads feast like kings
For the dad who loves his meat with a side of heritage, the German Club in Lorraine will hit the spot.
For R270, tuck into potato soup with bacon and fresh herbs served with a warm cocktail bun to start, followed by their famous crispy Eisbein or chicken cordon bleu with sides.
End off the meal on a sweet note with strawberry tiramisu for dessert (yes, even dads deserve dessert!)
Children under 13 can enjoy the same meal for R125, while children under 12 can be treated to chicken strips and chips for R75.
No matter how you choose to celebrate the special father figure in your life, at the end of the day, every dad deserves a good meal, a cold drink, and at least one terrible joke laughed at!
