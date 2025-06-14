Metro FM to commemorate Youth Day with financial freedom initiative

As South Africa marks Youth Day on Monday, Metro FM will be turning the spotlight on a different kind of liberation — financial freedom.
In a bold move to empower the country’s young minds, the station is rolling out a daylong programming line-up dedicated to educating, inspiring, and equipping the youth with the tools they need to take charge of their economic future.
While Youth Day honours the brave students who rose against apartheid in pursuit of justice and quality education on June 16 1976, today’s generation faces a new kind of battle: the fight for financial independence in a complex, fast-paced world. And Metro FM is here for it, the station said.
“As we commemorate Youth Day, we're reminded that the struggle for freedom and equality continues in many forms,” says Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa. “At Metro FM we're committed to sparking a conversation about financial liberation and empowering our young listeners to achieve financial independence. Join us on June 16 as we dedicate our programming to financial freedom and explore practical solutions to overcome debt and build a brighter future.”
Listeners can expect a full-day takeover of the airwaves with engaging discussions, expert advice and powerful personal stories aimed at shifting the mindset around money. “Whether it's breaking down the basics of budgeting, navigating student loans, starting a side hustle or understanding credit, Metro FM is making finance real, relatable, and — dare we say — entertaining.”
Celebrity guests, financial gurus, and young entrepreneurs will join the conversation across shows, sharing hard-earned lessons and success stories to inspire the next wave of financially savvy youth. “It’s not just talk; it’s transformation,” the station says.
Beyond the airwaves, the campaign will continue across Metro FM’s digital platforms, sparking real-time conversations and offering additional resources for listeners looking to dig deeper into their financial journeys.
“The goal? To turn listeners into learners — and ultimately, into leaders of their own financial destinies.
“So, whether you're a student, a recent graduate, or just trying to level up your money game, tune in this Youth Day for a powerful blend of empowerment, education, and entertainment. Because freedom isn’t just a political ideal — it’s also about owning your financial future.”
Metro FM to commemorate Youth Day with financial freedom initiative
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied/Wakhe
As South Africa marks Youth Day on Monday, Metro FM will be turning the spotlight on a different kind of liberation — financial freedom.
In a bold move to empower the country’s young minds, the station is rolling out a daylong programming line-up dedicated to educating, inspiring, and equipping the youth with the tools they need to take charge of their economic future.
While Youth Day honours the brave students who rose against apartheid in pursuit of justice and quality education on June 16 1976, today’s generation faces a new kind of battle: the fight for financial independence in a complex, fast-paced world. And Metro FM is here for it, the station said.
“As we commemorate Youth Day, we're reminded that the struggle for freedom and equality continues in many forms,” says Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa. “At Metro FM we're committed to sparking a conversation about financial liberation and empowering our young listeners to achieve financial independence. Join us on June 16 as we dedicate our programming to financial freedom and explore practical solutions to overcome debt and build a brighter future.”
Listeners can expect a full-day takeover of the airwaves with engaging discussions, expert advice and powerful personal stories aimed at shifting the mindset around money. “Whether it's breaking down the basics of budgeting, navigating student loans, starting a side hustle or understanding credit, Metro FM is making finance real, relatable, and — dare we say — entertaining.”
Celebrity guests, financial gurus, and young entrepreneurs will join the conversation across shows, sharing hard-earned lessons and success stories to inspire the next wave of financially savvy youth. “It’s not just talk; it’s transformation,” the station says.
Beyond the airwaves, the campaign will continue across Metro FM’s digital platforms, sparking real-time conversations and offering additional resources for listeners looking to dig deeper into their financial journeys.
“The goal? To turn listeners into learners — and ultimately, into leaders of their own financial destinies.
“So, whether you're a student, a recent graduate, or just trying to level up your money game, tune in this Youth Day for a powerful blend of empowerment, education, and entertainment. Because freedom isn’t just a political ideal — it’s also about owning your financial future.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring