Tributes are pouring in for popular DJ and music producer Takalani “Dosline” Mkanzi, who has died.
The Middelburg-based hit maker was well known across the country for his infectious DJ sets and production magic, leaving a deep mark on Mzansi’s music scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, but a chilling final message posted on his WhatsApp status has left fans shaken.
“SOS PLEASE CALL COPS & AMBULANCE. I HAVE JUST BEEN BUMPED ON N4 WHILE CHANGING A SPARE WHEEL. I can't feel my legs. Drunk guys drove off. Help, help,” the post read.
Dosline, who lived in Dennesig, Middelburg, made waves on some of the biggest platforms in South Africa, including Metro FM, where he regularly featured as a guest DJ. Locally, he was the powerhouse behind the popular Sunday Sessions at Rustique and was a constant presence at major events across Middelburg and Mhluzi.
Beyond the decks, Dosline was a mentor and fierce supporter of young, upcoming talent in the local music scene — always pushing for others to shine.
Messages of heartbreak and disbelief have flooded social media, with fans and fellow artists remembering him as a vibrant force both on and off stage.
Tributes pour in for popular DJ Dosline after tragic death
Image: Facebook
Image: WhatsApp
