Congratulations are in order for Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini who is celebrating his graduation from the prestigious Harvard Business School.
Zakes, whose real name is Zakhele Madida, is known for his songs such as Osama, Imali and Clap Your Hands.
He completed his studies at Harvard Business School in the business of entertainment, media and sport.
The KwaMashu-born singer shared on his X account: “Completing this executive education programme at Harvard Business School is more than a personal achievement. It’s a powerful statement about where African creatives belong in every global conversation, every boardroom and at every table where the future is being shaped. Bucket list checked.
#harvardbusinessschool #bems2025".
Zakes Bantwini gets his qualification at Harvard Business School
