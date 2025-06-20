GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

INVESTMENT TALK
If you are looking for a stimulating morning out, join the U3A PE meeting.
On Tuesday June 24 at 9.45am, the speaker will be Gavin Hoyle from South City Investments, speaking about the dynamics of investments and what is happening around the world.
This will be held at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
ART OF LETTER WRITING
The East Cape Calligraphers will be holding their monthly meeting on Saturday June 28 at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street, Westering.
On the day, participants will be taught “lettering on calico”.
Visitors and those interested in the art of written letters are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
MUSICAL SHOWCASE
Enjoy a celebration of young musical talent from across the Eastern Cape, which features exceptional young soloists performing timeless classics.
The ECPO Youth Concerto Festival is presented by the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Feather Market Centre.
Award-winner Jason Atherton is the conductor.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
OPERA NIGHT
Following a triumphant series that left audiences raving, Impact Community Theatre returns with its celebrated concert series, A Night at the Opera, at the Savoy Theatre.
Whether you’re an opera enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, you’ll be surprised at how many of these timeless melodies you already know and love.
This show offers something for everyone — from sweeping romantic duets to stirring ensemble pieces.
Performance dates include Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm.
Tickets cost between R120 and R150 and are available via Webtickets, or by calling Rose on 072-906-1977 or emailing rose@impacttheatre.co.za.
To enhance the audience experience, seating options include cabaret-style tables or traditional row seating.
The Savoy also offers a full-service cash bar and coffee bar.
For group bookings, corporate events, or additional information, contact Rose directly.
MARKET
The Schoenies Village Market will be held on Saturday from 9am at Sappershoek in Schoenmakerskop.
Enjoy edible goodies from jams, rusks, biscuits, kombucha, ginger beer and pesto sauces, to artwork and handcrafted items such as paintings, crochet work, knitted items, needlework, mosaics, woodwork, jewellery, soaps, candles and more.
As an added bonus, there will also be live music.
WINE TASTING
For more than three centuries, Spier Wine Farm has been more than just a farm — it has been a living, breathing testament to the power of community, regeneration and shared growth.
Established in 1692, it is one of SA’s oldest and most-loved working wine farms.
Enjoy a wine tasting of Spier’s finest offerings at The Taste Room in Walmer on Wednesday June 25 at 6pm.
The cost is R100 per person for the wine only, or R250 per person for a wine tasting and charcuterie board to be ordered and paid for on the night.
Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events
NIGHT OF WORSHIP
The community is encouraged to come together for a night of worship at the Waypoint Community Centre in Cape Road, Parsons Vlei, from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
INVESTMENT TALK
If you are looking for a stimulating morning out, join the U3A PE meeting.
On Tuesday June 24 at 9.45am, the speaker will be Gavin Hoyle from South City Investments, speaking about the dynamics of investments and what is happening around the world.
This will be held at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
ART OF LETTER WRITING
The East Cape Calligraphers will be holding their monthly meeting on Saturday June 28 at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street, Westering.
On the day, participants will be taught “lettering on calico”.
Visitors and those interested in the art of written letters are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
MUSICAL SHOWCASE
Enjoy a celebration of young musical talent from across the Eastern Cape, which features exceptional young soloists performing timeless classics.
The ECPO Youth Concerto Festival is presented by the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Feather Market Centre.
Award-winner Jason Atherton is the conductor.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
OPERA NIGHT
Following a triumphant series that left audiences raving, Impact Community Theatre returns with its celebrated concert series, A Night at the Opera, at the Savoy Theatre.
Whether you’re an opera enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, you’ll be surprised at how many of these timeless melodies you already know and love.
This show offers something for everyone — from sweeping romantic duets to stirring ensemble pieces.
Performance dates include Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm.
Tickets cost between R120 and R150 and are available via Webtickets, or by calling Rose on 072-906-1977 or emailing rose@impacttheatre.co.za.
To enhance the audience experience, seating options include cabaret-style tables or traditional row seating.
The Savoy also offers a full-service cash bar and coffee bar.
For group bookings, corporate events, or additional information, contact Rose directly.
MARKET
The Schoenies Village Market will be held on Saturday from 9am at Sappershoek in Schoenmakerskop.
Enjoy edible goodies from jams, rusks, biscuits, kombucha, ginger beer and pesto sauces, to artwork and handcrafted items such as paintings, crochet work, knitted items, needlework, mosaics, woodwork, jewellery, soaps, candles and more.
As an added bonus, there will also be live music.
WINE TASTING
For more than three centuries, Spier Wine Farm has been more than just a farm — it has been a living, breathing testament to the power of community, regeneration and shared growth.
Established in 1692, it is one of SA’s oldest and most-loved working wine farms.
Enjoy a wine tasting of Spier’s finest offerings at The Taste Room in Walmer on Wednesday June 25 at 6pm.
The cost is R100 per person for the wine only, or R250 per person for a wine tasting and charcuterie board to be ordered and paid for on the night.
Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events
NIGHT OF WORSHIP
The community is encouraged to come together for a night of worship at the Waypoint Community Centre in Cape Road, Parsons Vlei, from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure