Chef Manqunyana’s cooking up a legacy
Capsicum bursary holder raking in recognition for his culinary skills
In the bustling kitchens of Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Gqeberha campus, the scent of ambition is as strong as that of sizzling garlic and roasting vegetables.
And among the clatter of pots and pans, one name is steadily rising to prominence — chef Siphamandla Shawn Manqunyana...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.