Five minutes with the Temple Boys on their gqom takeover, from Cape Town to the world

The Temple Boys are on a mission to leave a mark in the entertainment industry and the strides they've made have been a build-up towards that achievement.
It's not every day that you see Coloured artists dabbling in the gqom genre, but the rising stars have been making waves since the release of their highly anticipated new single My Man My Man after signing a deal with Contact Connect Africa.
The song, featuring Woza Carlito and Mr2 Stepper, quickly went viral on social media thanks to its infectious energy, bold rhythm, and a hook that’s almost impossible to forget.
TshisaLIVE spoke to the group about their musical journey and more.
What inspired the creation of My Man My Man and what message do you hope listeners take away from the song?
What inspired the creation of My Man My Man ... I hope that listeners can relate to it , feel inspired to take action and reflect on their own experiences. The lyrics convey a sense of relatable and authentic emotion and that listeners can connect with that on a personal level.
How does My Man My Man fit into your overall artistic vision and style as a group?
This song is a natural fit for our artistic vision, as it explores themes such as Afrikaans gqom that are central to our music. The song's style is consistent with our overall aesthetic, and we're excited to add it to our album as it represents a new direction for us. The song My Man My Man has similarities to previous work, as we're drawing on our past experiences and lessons learnt to create something new and meaningful. We are thrilled to be pushing the boundaries.
What do you think sets gqom music apart from other genres, and how do the Temple Boys contribute to this sound?
Gqom is distinct from other genres due to it’s heavy, deep, driving rhythms which creates a unique energy. The genre's global popularity has also helped to promote South African culture and music worldwide. Us as The Temple Boys played a significant role in shaping the genre’s sound as we are one of the leading groups in the gqom scene, and our contributions have helped to define the genre's sound and style. We’ve been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of gqom, experimenting with new production techniques and collaborating with other artists to create something fresh and exciting. Our music showcases the best of gqom's energetic and emotive qualities, and helped to bring the genre to a wider audience.
How do you stay true to your roots and sound while still innovating and pushing the boundaries of gqom music?
By embracing heritage and innovation, gqom artists can create fresh, exciting music that stays true to its roots, incorporate fresh sounds, instruments or evolve the genre. Work with other musicians from different backgrounds to bring new perspectives and ideas. Push boundaries by experimenting new lyrics and styles while staying true to gqom's’s essence as well as staying connected to the community by engaging with other gqom artists to ensure authenticity.
What role do you think gqom music plays in South African culture and identity?
Putting South Africa on the map as gqom's global popularity has helped raise awareness about South African music and culture. Uniting people as the beats and infectious rhythms bring people together, creating a sense of community and shared identity. The genre promotes local talent and provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their skills. Gqom music often touches on themes like poverty, inequality and social justice as this gives voice to the youth to express their emotions and experiences. The genre's unique sound has inspired artists worldwide, contributing to the diversification of global music.
Five minutes with the Temple Boys on their gqom takeover, from Cape Town to the world
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The Temple Boys are on a mission to leave a mark in the entertainment industry and the strides they've made have been a build-up towards that achievement.
It's not every day that you see Coloured artists dabbling in the gqom genre, but the rising stars have been making waves since the release of their highly anticipated new single My Man My Man after signing a deal with Contact Connect Africa.
The song, featuring Woza Carlito and Mr2 Stepper, quickly went viral on social media thanks to its infectious energy, bold rhythm, and a hook that’s almost impossible to forget.
TshisaLIVE spoke to the group about their musical journey and more.
What inspired the creation of My Man My Man and what message do you hope listeners take away from the song?
What inspired the creation of My Man My Man ... I hope that listeners can relate to it , feel inspired to take action and reflect on their own experiences. The lyrics convey a sense of relatable and authentic emotion and that listeners can connect with that on a personal level.
How does My Man My Man fit into your overall artistic vision and style as a group?
This song is a natural fit for our artistic vision, as it explores themes such as Afrikaans gqom that are central to our music. The song's style is consistent with our overall aesthetic, and we're excited to add it to our album as it represents a new direction for us. The song My Man My Man has similarities to previous work, as we're drawing on our past experiences and lessons learnt to create something new and meaningful. We are thrilled to be pushing the boundaries.
What do you think sets gqom music apart from other genres, and how do the Temple Boys contribute to this sound?
Gqom is distinct from other genres due to it’s heavy, deep, driving rhythms which creates a unique energy. The genre's global popularity has also helped to promote South African culture and music worldwide. Us as The Temple Boys played a significant role in shaping the genre’s sound as we are one of the leading groups in the gqom scene, and our contributions have helped to define the genre's sound and style. We’ve been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of gqom, experimenting with new production techniques and collaborating with other artists to create something fresh and exciting. Our music showcases the best of gqom's energetic and emotive qualities, and helped to bring the genre to a wider audience.
How do you stay true to your roots and sound while still innovating and pushing the boundaries of gqom music?
By embracing heritage and innovation, gqom artists can create fresh, exciting music that stays true to its roots, incorporate fresh sounds, instruments or evolve the genre. Work with other musicians from different backgrounds to bring new perspectives and ideas. Push boundaries by experimenting new lyrics and styles while staying true to gqom's’s essence as well as staying connected to the community by engaging with other gqom artists to ensure authenticity.
What role do you think gqom music plays in South African culture and identity?
Putting South Africa on the map as gqom's global popularity has helped raise awareness about South African music and culture. Uniting people as the beats and infectious rhythms bring people together, creating a sense of community and shared identity. The genre promotes local talent and provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their skills. Gqom music often touches on themes like poverty, inequality and social justice as this gives voice to the youth to express their emotions and experiences. The genre's unique sound has inspired artists worldwide, contributing to the diversification of global music.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure