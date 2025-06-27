TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
In aid of getting Tatum to the Netherlands, there will be a music trivia night fundraiser at Eddie Macs@VP on Friday at 6pm.
Food and drinks will be on sale, and no outside beverages will be permitted. A limited menu will be available on the night.
Tickets cost R100 per person.
Bookings: Sharon, 079-523-6694
LET’S HOOK UP
Calling all yarn lovers, hook wielders, and needle ninjas — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit & crochet hookup.
Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just figuring out how to hold your hook, come join a circle of cosy creativity, caffeine and conversation.
Bring your latest WIP (Work in Progress), swap tips, show off your makes, and maybe even learn a new stitch or two.
The 67 Blankets KnitWits are churning out scarves for their annual #SecretScarvesShh which will be held on Mandela Day on July 18, so bring along any completed scarves to be handed out on the day.
Recommended sizes: children (15cm X 120cm); women (20cm X 150cm); and men (20cm X 180cm).
The meet-up will be on July 12, from 9am to noon, at Death by Coffee Roasters in Mount Pleasant.
For more information, visit the Facebook group for Nelson Mandela Bay KnitWits, Good Wool Blankets (Port Elizabeth)
SUNDAY AFTERNOON MUSIC
The Feather Market Organ Society presents its next Sunday afternoon concert at 3pm at St Mary’s Cathedral.
The artist is Johannesburg organist Cameron Upchurch.
The concert forms part of the Cathedral’s bicentenary celebrations.
The hour-long programme is varied. It includes organ solos on well-known works.
Paid-up members receive free admission, while admission for non-members is R50, and R40 for pensioners.
There is no entrance fee for pupils and students.
Free parking will be available on City Hall Square.
Inquiries: Prof Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595
FOR THE LOVE OF PLANTS
A succulent open day will take place on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, at 18 United Road, Westering.
Inquiries: Sue Odendaal, 081-343-2928
ART OF LETTER WRITING
The East Cape Calligraphers will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, at 1pm, in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street, Westering.
On the day, participants will be taught lettering on calico.
Visitors and those interested in the art of written letters are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
HATS & HEELS
Embrace the afternoon in style at the Hats & Heels afternoon high tea at The Beach Hotel from 2.30pm on Saturday August 2.
Indulge in a delightful assortment of pastries, savoury finger sandwiches, and freshly brewed teas — all while enjoying breathtaking coastal views.
Whether you’re catching up with loved ones or savouring a peaceful moment, this is the perfect treat.
Limited seating is available, so bookings are essential. The cost is R185 per person.
