Veteran radio broadcaster and voiceover legend Wilson B. Nkosi is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the first-ever South African Voiceover Awards (TSVA) in Johannesburg on October 4.
Nkosi, a revered figure in the world of radio and voice artistry, has spent decades behind the mic, capturing the hearts of South Africans with his unmistakable baritone and soulful delivery. From Sunday soul sessions to brand campaigns that echoed across generations, his voice has become part of the nation’s cultural fabric.
Announcing the accolade, TSVA president Sinemivuyo Mpulu said the award recognises more than just Nkosi’s body of work — it honours a legacy.
“We are beyond excited to honour uBab’ Nkosi, a voice that echoes in the hearts of millions,” Mpulu said. “This is a moment to celebrate not just a career, but a legacy that continues to inspire.”
Nkosi’s contribution to the radio and voiceover industry spans more than three decades, having started his career in the early 1980s. Best known for his long-standing role on Metro FM, his warm and authentic presence has not only entertained but also united communities through music and storytelling.
The South African Voiceover Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the often-unsung heroes of the audio industry — the voices behind radio, television, advertising, and digital platforms. This year’s event marks a milestone for the industry, and the organisers promise a night of glamour, celebration and recognition for South Africa’s finest vocal talent.
The awards ceremony is expected to draw prominent names from media, entertainment, and broadcasting.
Radio icon Wilson B. Nkosi to receive lifetime achievement honour at inaugural SA Voiceover Awards
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Veteran radio broadcaster and voiceover legend Wilson B. Nkosi is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the first-ever South African Voiceover Awards (TSVA) in Johannesburg on October 4.
Nkosi, a revered figure in the world of radio and voice artistry, has spent decades behind the mic, capturing the hearts of South Africans with his unmistakable baritone and soulful delivery. From Sunday soul sessions to brand campaigns that echoed across generations, his voice has become part of the nation’s cultural fabric.
Announcing the accolade, TSVA president Sinemivuyo Mpulu said the award recognises more than just Nkosi’s body of work — it honours a legacy.
“We are beyond excited to honour uBab’ Nkosi, a voice that echoes in the hearts of millions,” Mpulu said. “This is a moment to celebrate not just a career, but a legacy that continues to inspire.”
Nkosi’s contribution to the radio and voiceover industry spans more than three decades, having started his career in the early 1980s. Best known for his long-standing role on Metro FM, his warm and authentic presence has not only entertained but also united communities through music and storytelling.
The South African Voiceover Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the often-unsung heroes of the audio industry — the voices behind radio, television, advertising, and digital platforms. This year’s event marks a milestone for the industry, and the organisers promise a night of glamour, celebration and recognition for South Africa’s finest vocal talent.
The awards ceremony is expected to draw prominent names from media, entertainment, and broadcasting.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle