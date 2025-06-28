School’s out, but you don’t need to pull your hair out — here’s why

School’s out, moms get a break from packing lunch boxes, and the long-awaited June-July holidays are officially here!
While the kids are planning how to spend every second of their hard-earned break, parents might be scrambling to fill those calendar blocks with more than just screen time and snack raids.
Fear not — there’s a treasure trove of fun, creative and even entrepreneurial activities lined up for the little legends of Gqeberha.
Encouraging entrepreneurial skills in children, a pop up market for the kids — by the kids — will take place every Friday from 4-8pm at Col’s Family Cafe at Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre.
The eatery with a large play area is calling on all young CEOs to join the kids’ entrepreneur market where big ideas start small.
Support the Gqeberha community’s youngest business minds as they showcase their creativity while getting down to the hustle.
Limited stands are available at a R50 booking fee.
Email danielle@colsfamilycafe.co.za to book your little business guru’s spot.
You can also get the creative juices flowing by bringing your kids along this Saturday for some painting fun at Sollertia Arts and Crafts at Brookes on the Bay for an all-inclusive workshop that starts at 10am.
Bookings are essential, via 084-809-1228.
While the kids might be on a three-week sugar rush-filled break from school, many parents might be tearing their hair out wondering what to do with their children while they are at the office or stuck behind a laptop.
Luckily, there are a variety of educational and safe options around with various holiday club offerings.
Ignite the love of sport in the little ones from a young age at Pewees holiday camp between June 30 to July 6, from 8am to 12 midday weekdays.
Boys in grade 00 to grade 4 are welcome.
A range of activities will take place at Grey Junior School, including tag rugby, soccer, cricket, dodge ball and much more.
The cost is R150 per day.
To sign your son up, WhatsApp his name, grade and school to Mike Howe on 078-800-0725.
The Harvest Christian Church holiday club will run between July 1 and 4. Visit their website for further details.
Hosted by Ebenezer International in Algoa Park, the “Mission Impossible” themed holiday club is a fun-filled, educational, and uplifting week designed for children in the area.
It will be held from July 8 to 11, and is open to all primary school-aged children.
“We annually host children from our church, the Algoa Park area, as well as children from underprivileged communities such as Missionvale, extension 6, and many more,” children’s ministry leader Amy Taylor Joggom said.
“This has become an important and necessary service to families who may struggle with child care during the holiday.”
She said 2025’s programme would include dynamic lessons, creative crafts, energetic games, community involvement, and interactive career day sessions featuring local professionals.
“Our goal is not only to entertain children during their school break but to also empower them with positive values and a sense of purpose.”
For the outdoorsy child, saddle up for a day of fun at the Pegasus Equestrian Centre in Theescombe.
There will be pony rides, grooming and horse care, educational games and activities, a treasure hunt and more.
Activities, price and age groups vary on each day.
Contact 082-770-5914 to book your spot.
You can also build your perfect holiday at Young Engineers in Walmer with a holiday club designed for curious minds aged between four and 16.
Children can immerse themselves in exciting engineering projects, creative building challenges, fun Stem experiments, Lego robotics and more between July 7 and 18.
There are one-hour (R140) and two-hour (R240) sessions available.
Space is limited so book your spot by calling Louise on 063-782-8688.
From chocolate cookies to brownies, pizza and chicken doughnuts, children can be whisked away to a warm kitchen with fun and laughter at the Pikanini Chefs winter holiday club in Walmer.
The activities and prices vary on each day so visit the Pikanini Chefs PE Facebook page for further details.
The Herald
School’s out, but you don’t need to pull your hair out — here’s why
From holiday clubs to creative or entrepreneurial activities, there’s lots to keep the youngsters busy
Image: Werner Hills
