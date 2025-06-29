A VINE TIME | Pierneef Collection wines art in the glass
The relationship between art and wine goes deeper and further back in time than the glass of wine that lubricates conversation at art exhibition openings.
More than 2,000 years ago, in ancient Greece and Rome, artists were depicting people and gods creating and sharing wine on pottery, ceramics and in paintings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.