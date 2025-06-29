GARDEN ROUTE | And the Garden Route can boast of yet another talented artist
Ceramist Margot Rudolph joins A-listers after move from Tshwane
The Garden Route, Knysna in particular, always had a reputation for being home to artists, not just the hippy-kind, but also the more serious breed whose works sell the world over.
Since Covid and in line with the ongoing semigration that is happening in the country, this area is now home to A-listers like ceramist Lucinda Mudge, Robbie and Brendan Leggatt, Wilma Cruise, to mention just some — and now we also have the talented South African ceramicist Margot Rudolph in Knysna...
