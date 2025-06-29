Leisure

GARDEN ROUTE | And the Garden Route can boast of yet another talented artist

Ceramist Margot Rudolph joins A-listers after move from Tshwane

Premium
By Elaine King - 29 June 2025

The Garden Route, Knysna in particular, always had a reputation for being home to artists, not just the hippy-kind, but also the more serious breed whose works sell the world over.

Since Covid and in line with the ongoing semigration that is happening in the country, this area is now home to A-listers like ceramist Lucinda Mudge, Robbie and Brendan Leggatt, Wilma Cruise, to mention just some — and now we also have the talented South African ceramicist Margot Rudolph in Knysna...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA briefs media on GNU future
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 June 2025

Most Read