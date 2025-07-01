F1: The Movie raced to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $140m (R2.48bn) globally.
That includes $55.6m (R984m) in the US, with $25m (R619.6m) of that coming on the movie's opening day on Friday, according to The Numbers.
The movie, which stars Brad Pitt and was executive-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was filmed at F1 racetracks through the 2024 season.
Pitt plays an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to help a struggling team while mentoring an up-and-coming young driver.
According to Forbes, F1: The Movie outpaced Napoleon ($78.8m or R1.39bn in 2023) for the biggest opening weekend for an Apple Studios film. However, with the cost of making F1: The Movie reportedly topping $350m (R6.20bn), it will need a continued run of success at the box office to make money.
‘F1: The Movie’ races to $140m in opening weekend
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
F1: The Movie raced to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $140m (R2.48bn) globally.
That includes $55.6m (R984m) in the US, with $25m (R619.6m) of that coming on the movie's opening day on Friday, according to The Numbers.
The movie, which stars Brad Pitt and was executive-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was filmed at F1 racetracks through the 2024 season.
Pitt plays an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to help a struggling team while mentoring an up-and-coming young driver.
According to Forbes, F1: The Movie outpaced Napoleon ($78.8m or R1.39bn in 2023) for the biggest opening weekend for an Apple Studios film. However, with the cost of making F1: The Movie reportedly topping $350m (R6.20bn), it will need a continued run of success at the box office to make money.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure