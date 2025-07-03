Gospel star Rebecca Malope will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Basadi in Music Awards on August 2 at the Joburg Theatre.
“Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is such an honour, I’m grateful beyond words,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Rebecca, whose real name is Batsogile Lovederia Malope, rose to stardom when she won the Shell Road to Fame competition with her gospel anthem Shine On in 1987 and has been making strides since.
The singer, dubbed “The queen of gospel”, has had a career spanning four decades with more than 36 albums to her name and more than 10-million records sold worldwide.
“To still be seen and celebrated after so many years in this industry is a great blessing from God — one I never take for granted.”
Beyond the music scene, Rebecca has earned her stripes in other avenues.
She hosted the TV show It’s Gospel Time for 15 years, served as a judge on Clash of the Choirs and was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 for her contribution to South African arts.
While she is not done making music yet, Rebecca is also preparing to venture into the fashion industry by launching her first collection.
“I’m in my sewing studio creating a dress from scratch to mark this moment. It’s not just a celebration of where I’ve been but of where I’m going. I’m stepping into a new chapter, adding fashion design to the journey, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
Basadi in Music Awards to honour Rebecca Malope with lifetime achievement recognition
'I’m grateful beyond words'
Journalist
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
