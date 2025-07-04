Nelson Mandela Bay GIG GUIDE

MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday July 19, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years, the vendors have showcased all your favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items, as well as plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
GOSPEL
St Peter’s Congregational Church in Charlo will host a special service featuring the Uniting Reformed Church Choir, Kylemore, on July 6, at 9am.
All are welcome.
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
There will be a music trivia night fundraiser in aid of Weybridge Academy Centre at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6pm.
Entry is R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night.
SOMETHING OLD
Visit The Antique Collective at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre (via Entrance 2 Edgars Court) from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
There will be plenty of treasures from the past waiting to find a home in the present.
Inquiries: 082-873-7663
LET’S HOOK UP
Calling all yarn lovers, hook wielders and needle ninjas — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit and crochet hookup.
Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or still figuring out how to hold your hook, come join a circle of cosy creativity, caffeine and conversation.
Bring your latest WIP (Work in Progress), swap tips, show off your makes, and maybe even learn a new stitch or two.
The 67 Blankets KnitWits are churning out scarves for their annual #SecretScarvesShhh which will be held on Mandela Day on July 18, so bring along any completed scarves to be handed out on the day.
Recommended sizes: children (15cm X 120cm); women (20cm X 150cm); and men (20cm X 180cm).
The meet-up will be on Saturday July 12, from 9am to noon, at Death by Coffee Roasters in Mount Pleasant.
For more information, visit the Facebook group for Nelson Mandela Bay KnitWits, Good Wool Blankets (Port Elizabeth) https://www.facebook.com/groups/419930624837255
HATS & HEELS
Embrace the afternoon in style at the Hats & Heels high tea at The Beach Hotel from 2.30pm on Saturday August 2.
Indulge in a delightful assortment of pastries, savoury finger sandwiches, and freshly brewed teas — all while enjoying breathtaking coastal views.
Whether you’re catching up with loved ones or savouring a peaceful moment, this is the perfect treat.
Limited seating is available, so bookings are essential.
The cost is R185 per person.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
Nelson Mandela Bay GIG GUIDE
Image: SUPPLIED
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday July 19, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years, the vendors have showcased all your favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items, as well as plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
GOSPEL
St Peter’s Congregational Church in Charlo will host a special service featuring the Uniting Reformed Church Choir, Kylemore, on July 6, at 9am.
All are welcome.
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
There will be a music trivia night fundraiser in aid of Weybridge Academy Centre at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6pm.
Entry is R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night.
SOMETHING OLD
Visit The Antique Collective at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre (via Entrance 2 Edgars Court) from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
There will be plenty of treasures from the past waiting to find a home in the present.
Inquiries: 082-873-7663
LET’S HOOK UP
Calling all yarn lovers, hook wielders and needle ninjas — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit and crochet hookup.
Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or still figuring out how to hold your hook, come join a circle of cosy creativity, caffeine and conversation.
Bring your latest WIP (Work in Progress), swap tips, show off your makes, and maybe even learn a new stitch or two.
The 67 Blankets KnitWits are churning out scarves for their annual #SecretScarvesShhh which will be held on Mandela Day on July 18, so bring along any completed scarves to be handed out on the day.
Recommended sizes: children (15cm X 120cm); women (20cm X 150cm); and men (20cm X 180cm).
The meet-up will be on Saturday July 12, from 9am to noon, at Death by Coffee Roasters in Mount Pleasant.
For more information, visit the Facebook group for Nelson Mandela Bay KnitWits, Good Wool Blankets (Port Elizabeth) https://www.facebook.com/groups/419930624837255
HATS & HEELS
Embrace the afternoon in style at the Hats & Heels high tea at The Beach Hotel from 2.30pm on Saturday August 2.
Indulge in a delightful assortment of pastries, savoury finger sandwiches, and freshly brewed teas — all while enjoying breathtaking coastal views.
Whether you’re catching up with loved ones or savouring a peaceful moment, this is the perfect treat.
Limited seating is available, so bookings are essential.
The cost is R185 per person.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure