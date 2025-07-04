Take your pick — it’s all happening in Knysna
Something for everyone at this year’s Oyster Festival
Media from mainstream publications, radio and television — along with some top influencers — were recently wooed by the Knysna Oyster Festival organisers with a couple packed days experiencing all things Knysna and specifically all things Oyster fest.
The purpose of this jaunt was to equip us to spread the word about what’s coming up in town for locals and visitors during the 42nd rendition of the fest which starts today...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.