Gqeberha TV star shares story of finding hope in midst of pain

Reggie Peace returns home to launch his debut book ‘Vredemaker’

By Bryan Goliath - 05 July 2025

By the time he was 13, Reggie Peace had already endured more hardship than many face in a lifetime. 

Raised in Gqeberha’s northern areas as a young child, his journey began in difficulty — but it has since become a story of faith, resilience and hope — and there is a new book to document it...

