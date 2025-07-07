Congratulations are in order for media personality Ayanda Thabethe and businessman Peter Matsimbe after they made things official.
The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 29 attended by close friends and family members.
Ayanda donned a white gown with a veil while Peter wore a black and white suit.
Ayanda took to her timeline to share images from their ceremony with the caption: “In front of God and surrounded by love, we signed a promise that began long before pen met paper. Our signing ceremony — The beginning of our forever as a family.”
WATCH | A glimpse into Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe's signing ceremony
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe
Ayanda and Peter have been together for four years and have two sons.
A few weeks ago they celebrated their anniversary.
To mark the occasion Ayanda took to her Instagram stories to recount the day they met.
“Four years ago on May 31 2021 I met the guy I wanted to annoy forever. Life has changed so much since then but annoying you is for life. Love you with all my heart my love. Thank you for changing my life and making me the happiest wife ever,” she wrote.
