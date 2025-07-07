Leisure

WATCH | A glimpse into Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe's signing ceremony

07 July 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Ayanda Thabethe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Ayanda Thabethe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

Congratulations are in order for media personality Ayanda Thabethe and businessman Peter Matsimbe after they made things official.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 29 attended by close friends and family members.

Ayanda donned a white gown with a veil while Peter wore a black and white suit. 

Ayanda took to her timeline to share images from their ceremony with the caption: “In front of God and surrounded by love, we signed a promise that began long before pen met paper. Our signing ceremony — The beginning of our forever as a family.”

Ayanda and Peter have been together for four years and have two sons.

A few weeks ago they celebrated their anniversary.

To mark the occasion Ayanda took to her Instagram stories to recount the day they met.

“Four years ago on May 31 2021 I met the guy I wanted to annoy forever. Life has changed so much since then but annoying you is for life. Love you with all my heart my love. Thank you for changing my life and making me the happiest wife ever,” she wrote. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...
Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...

Most Read