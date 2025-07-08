Leisure

Demi-Leigh Tebow and husband Tim announce arrival of their bundle of joy

08 July 2025
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow welcome their bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Congratulations are in order for former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, after they welcomed their first bundle of joy.

In a joint post on Monday, the couple shared pictures of their newborn baby girl Daphne Reign.

Demi revealed the meaning behind her names, saying Daphne was inspired by her mother's sister who stepped in as a grandmother figure to her growing up. Her second name Reign was inspired by a little girl she and Tim loved deeply for years.

“Here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as his princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life,” Demi wrote.

Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life. We’re grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labour and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you. Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt.

Demi-Leigh Tebow on Instagram: "We’ve been so excited to share this with you… Meet our daughter, Daphne Reign Tebow ❤️ Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special. I used to tell my mom, “I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.” I’ve loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I’ll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did! And Reign… it’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign—not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity. So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life."
