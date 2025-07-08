‘I survived targeted shooting’: Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation to fight online abuse and GBV

Actress and entrepreneur Tebogo Thobejane has broken her silence after a harrowing period marked by violence, bullying and personal attacks — announcing the launch of the Botlhale Foundation, an initiative aimed at tackling digital abuse and gender-based violence (GBV).
Thobejane, known for her work on screen and in the beauty industry, has taken on a new role: activist and advocate.
“I am a survivor,” she said. “I survived a targeted shooting — an act meant to silence me. I have survived the brutal weight of online bullying, defamation and relentless character assassination. I’ve been mocked, humiliated and threatened — not just as a public figure but as a mother, a woman and a human being.”
While many might retreat from the spotlight after such trauma, Thobejane says her experience lit a fire in her.
“Through it all I found purpose in my pain.”
That purpose now has a name: the Botlhale Foundation, a movement rooted in wisdom, healing and justice. “Botlhale” means “wise” in Setswana and Thobejane says the foundation is a safe space for women, children and marginalised voices — especially those who've faced bullying, silencing or abuse, simply for existing or speaking out.
The foundation will focus on:
combating social media bullying and digital abuse;
supporting survivors of GBV and public shaming;
advocating for legal reform, mental health resources and digital accountability; and
creating safe spaces for dialogue, education and storytelling.
“My story is not unique and that is the tragedy. Many women suffer in silence. I no longer will,” she said.
Thobejane called on the public, stakeholders and partners to support the movement and take part in building a more compassionate and just society.
“This is more than a foundation. It is a voice for the unheard, a shield for the vulnerable and a call to action for a country that must do better,” she said.
