Khanyi Mbau bags first nomination after 23 years in the industry

Khanyi Mbau is beaming with pride after being nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives in the Main Character category for her reality TV show stint on Netflix.

She is nominated alongside other notable reality TV stars including Jess from The Perfect Match, Harry from Too Hot to Handle, Ryan of Owning Manhattan, and Chrishell of Selling Sunset — making her the only African in the category.

“I have never been nominated for any of my TV work and this means the world to me. Been in the industry for over 23 years now so this is major. Once I win ... I plan on bringing it back home to my abundance angels. This win would be a symbol to my girls that giving up is never an option. Someone will recognise your effort one day. Keep going,” Khanyi told TshisaLIVE.

“What sets me apart from all the other nominees is that I am from the best country on earth — South Africa. No DNA ... our country is heaven.”

As an actress, Khanyi has featured in two Netflix films, Happiness Ever After, and Meet The Khumalos, aside from other productions on other platforms.

Her reality TV show stints include Young, Famous and African (YFA) — which bagged her the nomination — as well as Mbau Reloaded — Always Rise on BET, which honed in on her juggling motherhood and business.

“I would say reality TV is basically what the word 'reality' is! I keep it real 100. It’s the only way I can sleep at night and be OK with myself after every season.

“I keep it genuine, I have never been for the market of fitting in or being liked, nor do I compete for number one, but I am in the business of making my audience feel. Good or bad, I need you to feel. Because it's through emotion that one connects to self.”

While Nadia Nakai recently revealed that she is not going to be in the upcoming season of YFA, Khanyi was evasive in confirming whether she would be part of the show, saying the show is her “baby” and the future will tell.

“Africa has become a big-time player in the global entertainment industry. The show has brought seasoned celebrities into your homes allowing you to see what it takes to belong to your audience while navigating your own life and its challenges, but also that it’s not a far-fetched dream to become anything you desire."

While there have been disputes surrounding the title of the show and the cast of the crew which has featured Zari Hassan, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Naked DJ, Andile Ncube, Diamond Platnumz and others, Khanyi said people need to shed light on why they are called “young”.

“We think young is only applicable when you are at a certain age but young is a state of mind, you are as young as your dreams are. The show is not Youth Famous and African, so you are as young as you want to be ... in Beyoncé’s voice, 'forever young'."

Some might think that reality TV could be damaging to a brand and shy away from doing it, but for Khanyi, she has reaped a positive impact from her involvement.

“Being an actress and a reality star with influencer marketing opportunities has impacted my life in a tremendous way. It’s given me access to the most influential people on the planet, global access to incredible experiences and it has truly educated me on life, it’s an ongoing trip of self-discovery. I am grateful for the exposure. Professionally, I have met key people who have inspired me to be better, want better and to also inspire and assist those around me selflessly.

“A big shout out and a word of gratitude to Netflix — it has changed so many lives, putting our continent on the world map for industries in entertainment and production.”