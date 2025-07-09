Celebrated guitarist, vocalist and composer Selaelo Selota is set to mark 25 years in the music industry with a nationwide concert tour, kicking off in August.
In true Selaelo fashion, the tour promises an unforgettable celebration of authentic African jazz, rich musical storytelling and collaborations with some of the country’s most treasured artists.
The tour will commence on August 23 at The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, followed by a performance on August 30 at Sun Meropa Outdoor Arena in Polokwane and continuing on September 6 at the Emerald Casino Arena in Vanderbijlpark.
Additional dates and venues are to be announced in the coming weeks, with potential surprise acts to be revealed closer to each show. Joining Selaelo on the tour is iconic vocalist Judith Sephuma, bringing her unmistakable voice and stage presence to this highly-anticipated series of shows.
The Polokwane concert is a special continuation of Selaelo’s acclaimed 2022 One Country Concert, which debuted at Ditsong Museum in Pretoria. This time he brings the music home, featuring an exceptional line-up: Ringo Madlingozi, Zamajobe, Dr Thomas Chauke, Mapula Monyepao and Judith.
Selaelo Selota to celebrate 25 years in music with nationwide tour
Entertainment reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“I’m humbled by the journey so far. The years have been filled with growth, struggle, triumph and most of all, love from the people,” he said.
“We’re taking people on a journey through sound, spirit and time. After 25 years in the industry, I want to honour every fan, every city and every note that got us here. I can’t wait to share this moment with fans around the country.”
Judith, a long-time friend and collaborator, added: “Selaelo is one of our finest musical treasures and sharing the stage with him is special. These shows are more than music, they are about connection, culture and honouring our heritage through song.
“With performances carefully curated to honour heritage, reflect on the past and inspire the future, this tour is not to be missed.”
